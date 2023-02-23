MPD Reports: Subject arrested after being asleep at the wheel of a damaged car in the check-in area of a local motel

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – Davis and Harris St – Male subject was stopped for having an out brake light. A probable cause search of the vehicle for the odor of Marijuana was conducted and the subject was found to be in possession of a stolen gun. He was also found to be a convicted felon. He was arrested and transported to Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring Street – In reference to a vehicle that had been parked on location overnight. Contact was made with the registered owner who advised they would be en route to move/check on the vehicle due to it being broke down.

Lost Item – Ford Street. Complainant reported his pistol missing/stolen from his bedroom, report taken.

Follow-Up – S Madison Ave: Walton County Sheriff’s Office: Jail called stating that they found drug related items in subject’s personal items that were dropped off at 0530 hours. Items were taken to be destroyed.

Dispute – Mountain View Dr- In reference to the complainant stating his ex-girlfriend was refusing to give him his Sim card from inside the house. The ex-girlfriend had multiple outstanding warrants out of WCSO but units were unable to make contact with her. Report taken.

Dispute – E Church St. – In reference to the complainant hearing a juvenile screaming from this residence. The officer attempted to make contact with residents, however; no one was on location. There were no visible signs of foul play within the house. The complainant was advised to call law enforcement if he saw anyone come back so that a welfare check could be conducted.

DUI – Deer Acres Inn- In reference to a vehicle parked in front of the check-in area, the driver was asleep at the wheel with extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle. The subject was arrested for duty to report upon striking a fixed object, DUI, Failure to maintain lane, Poss. of Schedule.

Domestic – Persimmon Chase two sisters involved in a domestic dispute. One sister hit the other sister in the head with a gun, then fired a shot into the wall of the residence. She was arrested for Aggravated Assault FV, Battery FV, and Reckless Conduct. The victim was given a courtesy ride to her residence in Gwinnett.

Damage to Property – Lacy Street; Complainant advised an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle last date causing minor damage. Report taken

Harassment – Blaine St; Monroe PD-Complainant advised three unknown subjects disputed with him while in the East Spring St Valero and knocked on his door to his residence during late night hours last date. Report taken for documentation.

Damage to Property – Monroe PD – In reference to a hit and run accident that occurred on Friday 02/10/23. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Hwy 78 Eastbound @ Hwy 11; Vehicle stopped for traffic offense. The front seat passenger was found to have a warrant for her arrest out the city of Porterdale. She was arrested without incident and turned over to Newton County Deputies on Highway 138 at the Walton County line.

Dispute – Towler Street; -In reference to a named subject on location disputing with another. He is on bond for a stalking charge against the other. He was gone when officers arrived.

Civil Issue – East Church Street @ Dexter Coin Laundry; In reference to a female subject needing her insulin from her residence. Insulin was given to her.

Follow up – Towler Street, Camptown Gardens – In reference to the subject from the previous dispute call showing back up on location. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.

Firearms – Lakeview Drive; In reference to several gunshots being heard in the area. Negative Contact in the area.

Juvenile Problem – Etten Drive; Juvenile not obeying house rules, parental advice provided.

Juvenile Problem – Country Club Drive: In reference to report of a juvenile driving a dirt bike recklessly in the area. Contact was made with the juvenile and he was advised to keep the dirt bike off the roadway.