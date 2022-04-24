MPD Reports: Subject arrested after grabbing officer’s shirt for pen; juveniles reported for throwing glass bottles at vehicles

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Green St; in reference to two parties were in a verbal argument. Both parties were separated.

Agency Assist – Plaza Drive. Barrow County advised that a named subject was at 403 Plaza Drive and had pending warrants from Barrow County. Lionel was located at 418 Plaza Drive and taken into custody on his MPD warrants.

Harassment – W. Spring St; In reference to the complainant stating her daughter is coming to her sisters’ place of work and harassing the staff on location.

Traffic Offense – South Broad St; Chevron: Subject was arrested for Possession of Schedule I and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony following a traffic stop for window tint.

Traffic Stop – Walker Drive & Alcovy St. Vehicle stopped for window tint, driver was arrested for outstanding probation warrant.

Theft Report – Carwood Dr – in reference to the complainant having a license plate taken off of her vehicle. Report taken and Plate was uploaded to GCIC.

Juvenile Complaint – E. Spring St @ N. Midland- In reference to several juveniles throwing glass bottles at vehicles. Negative contact with anyone in the area.

Dispute – W Spring Cricket Wireless – In reference to a named subject being disruptive in the store. Manager wanted him criminally trespassed from the store. He was gone when officers arrived so he was unable to be served, but she was advised to call 911 if he shows up again.

Domestic – Pannell Rd. – Complainant advised her boyfriend was acting erratic a playing with firearms inside the residence. No acts of violence had been committed or threatened. The complainant was advised of available remedies.

Traffic Stop – N. Midland @ Bold Springs- Subject was stopped for operation of an unregistered vehicle. He refused to sign his traffic citation and was told that he was under arrest. He grabbed onto the Officer’s vest in attempted to grab the Officer’s pen and was immediately taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

Domestic – Tanglewood Dr. – Verbal dispute, situation mediated.

Traffic Stop – Davis St. @ Pine Park St. – Vehicle stopped for an out-tag light. The passenger in the vehicle was determined to have Felony Probation Violation warrants out of WCSO and Athens-Clarke County for Stalking and Assault respectively. He was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – Walton Mills – Subject was stopped for operating his vehicle without a license plate. A GCIC inquiry revealed that he had multiple warrants out of Douglas County. Upon inventory of the vehicle he was found to be in possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic (Fentanyl) and he was subsequently arrested.

EMS Assist – Knight St In reference to a female who was seizing and turning purple in the face. Turned over to EMS.

Assault – Ridgeview. In reference to a 10-13 patient attacking an employee. No charges taken due to subject already being in the 10-13 process. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris @ Edwards St. Traffic Stop for running a red light. Subject arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to obey traffic control device.