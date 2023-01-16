MPD Reports: Subject arrested on outstanding warrant after calling police to complain of grainy substance in his wine bottle

The Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29 – Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Sporty Ln In reference to complainant advising his son’s girlfriend was refusing to leave the residence. She was criminally trespassed at homeowner’s request.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138. Subject possibly intoxicated inside business. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton per his request to receive treatment.

Dispute – Sporty Lane – Female subject from several previous reports was placed under arrest for city ordinance disorderly conduct.

Assault – Unisia Dr; Hitachi: In reference to two male subjects fighting inside the bathroom of Hitachi. Both parties claimed self-defense and a primary aggressor could not be determined due to any witness’s or video surveillance. Both parties were advised of the pre-warrant service and advised of remedies.

Missing Person – South Madison Ave in reference to a named subject who went missing after going to the hospital on 12/27/22. He was transferred to a different hospital.

Roadway Blockage – South Madison/Davis Street – In reference to gravel being washed out from roadway. Public Works was notified.

Civil Issue – N Madison Ave- In reference to the owner of the residence not wanting an individual to live there anymore. She was advised of the eviction process through Walton County Courthouse.

Juvenile Runaway – Towler St in reference to a female juvenile running away from her residence. She was located at her boyfriend’s residence at South Broad St.

Civil Issue – W. Spring St. – Peachstate Credit Union, father and son having civil issue over joint bank account.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Piedmont Pkwy- Vehicle was stopped for no tag, driver was arrested for suspended license. A small amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle and destroyed.

EMS Assist – Davis Street – In reference to a patient that had fallen and needed help up. Turned over to EMS.

Stalking – Walton Road- Complainant was concerned that someone was watching her. Contact was made, all ok.

Suspicious Person – Chestnut Cupboard. Subject was intoxicated in front of the business. Staff advised they did not want him criminally trespassed. He left with friends.

Assault – Piedmont Walton- Incident did not happen in Monroe, Subject stated that he had reported incident with Newton County on date of incident 01/02/2023

Damage to property – Subject stated vehicle was damaged at Walmart or Home Depot before Christmas but did not notice till later date, information was obtained for report.

EMS Assist – Southside MHP – In reference to an intoxicated male on location, Turned over to EMS.

Illegal Narcotics – Tractor Supply – In reference to a male possibly using fentanyl in the bathroom. Contact was made with the named subject, who advised he was having stomach issues. He had an active warrant out of Dalton, Ga. He was advised to take care of the warrant and sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – Hubbard St. In reference to a named person scrapping in people’s trashcans. Advised not to do that and sent on his way.

Welfare Check – Plaza Dr Complainant called due to her brother contacting her, stating he needed help. Officers made contact with the subject’s wife who informed law enforcement that her husband is a heavy drug user and needs to go. The wife was informed of the process of removing a subject from the residence. I made contact with the husband to ensure he did not want to harm himself or anyone else. He stated he snorted a 1/2 gram of Methamphetamine. The probation office was contacted, and he was advised to report tomorrow.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff – Male subject called stating he opened a new bottle of wine and when he finished the bottle, he felt something grainy in the wine. Je had an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale, which was confirmed. He was transported to WCSO Jail.

Dispute – Custom Way- In reference to a named subject’s fiancé hitting him with a fan. She was gone when officers arrived. He had no visible markings on the area of the alleged strike and was advised to call the police back to the location if she returned.

Suspicious Vehicle – GW Carver & Carver Pl. – In reference to a black car being found abandoned, wrecked in the ditch. The driver of the vehicle arrived on the scene and advised she did not wreck the car that the defrost did not work, so the vehicle slid into the ditch. The vehicle was towed by Taylor’s to the driver’s residence.