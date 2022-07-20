MPD Reports: Subject arrested running from police with item just reported stolen; Juvenile issues; thefts and burglary

Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Arcadia Ct, Vehicle observed in the cull-da-sac occupied by a male in the driver seat. Contact made with the subject due to the recent entering autos in Z1. All was ok, the subject was seeing a female that resides at an address on Arcadia. The vehicle was not sitting in a driveway or on private property. The vehicle was parked along the curb in the cull-da-sac.

Suspicious Person – Davis St/ Bell Street Two juveniles located. Juveniles were advised of curfew and advised to return home. All ok.

DOA – Tall Oaks W in reference to a female DOA on location. CID and coroner notified.

Theft Report – Davis St. in reference to a gaming console that was taken, the complainant kept yelling and when told to stop, the complainant stated that he did not want a report.

Foot Pursuit – While patrolling N Broad and Nowell St, an officer attempted to make contact with a male carrying two book bags due to the time frame and the recent events of entering autos. Male subject was advised to stop and therefore refused lawful commands and proceeded to go for a very long run down Nowell St into the Tree Line between Nowell and Irving. Subject then ran into an empty apartment on Irving which he was located hiding in a closet. Subject was wearing no shirt, gym shorts and white shoes. A pair of muddy white shoes were located in the empty apartment. Male was arrested for obstruction along with charges to be. Inside of the book bag was a game console. Units handled a theft of a gaming system about 4O mins before making contact with the fleeing subject.

Hit-and-Run – Hwy 78. Red Chevy pickup struck the complainant. Report taken.

Disturbed Peace – Meadow Walk Dr in reference to a dirt bike being loud, all ok

Dispute – West Marable St in reference to a named person subject knocking on the door and wanting to fight over a misplaced phone. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – South Madison Ave at Shifter. Named female subject was seen walking along E Fambrough and then walked behind the quick pick food mart. Due to the business being closed and the rise of thefts in the city contact was made. She was carrying a white bag and had a book bag across her back. Officers observed an ankle monitor on her person as well. She stated she was on house arrest. Contact was made with the jail, they advised she needed to be taken into custody due to violating her house arrest conditions.

Hit-and-Run – Magnolia St & Magnolia Ter. Both vehicles on scene. Report taken.

Traffic Offense – Baker St & Nation Wide INS. Driver stopped for failure to maintain lane. The driver was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. Driver arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Traffic Offense – South Madison Ave & Mill St, While patrolling the area of Towler St officers observed a black charger come out of Monroe Estates at a high rate of speed. Due to the vehicle coming out of a high crime area at a high rate of speed officers turned around to make contact with the driver. subject made numerous right hand turns on S Madison, Norris, Pine Park, and then turned right back onto S Madison going the same direction he originally came from. Due to all of the above an ARS stop was initiated. The vehicle had an odor of marijuana coming from it. PC search conducted, THC vape cartridges, THS resin, and firearm were located in the vehicle. Subject was arrested for Possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of schedule 1, and possession of tobacco under 21. Driver admitted to coming out of Monroe Estates at a high rate of speed and stated he knew he was going to be pulled over.

Missing Person – Carver Pl in reference to a woman looking for her daughter. She was informed that her daughter is deceased.

Chase – North Broad St & Tyler St in reference to three juveniles wearing black hoodies. The juveniles ran from officers when officer tried to make contact.

Road Hazard – Hwy.78 E. @ Hwy.11 Exit ramp; In reference to a semi truck that had two flat tires and was blocking the off ramp.

Trespassing) 510 Plaza Trace – In reference to a named subject staying on property without permission by staff. He did not have any residency and was advised to leave the premises.

Burglary – Tanglewood Dr in reference to a subject broke the back glass window and entered the apartment. Report taken.