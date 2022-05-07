MPD Reports: Subject calls police to take him to jail before he does something he may regret; another complains family is looking at him strange

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 28 to May 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen vehicle – West Spring Street in reference to a stolen 53-foot trailer was stolen from 527 N Broad Street. The trailer was located in Fairburn, GA after the investigation was over.

Dispute – Wall Street in reference to two subjects arguing. A female subject was placed under arrest for Battery.

Theft report – Murphy USA. Female subject reported her debit card being used by an individual at Murphy USA. Cameras were reviewed and suspects were added to the report.

Dispute – N Broad Street in reference to named subject wanted an Officer to know his family was looking at him strange and he wanted a ride to Athens to the homeless shelter.

Traffic Stop -Boulevard & Alcovy. Driver arrested for warrant out of Walton County and driving on suspended license following traffic stop for expired tag.

Follow Up -Perry Street – Complainant advised a subject was walking in the area. The subject has multiple warrants. Officers patrolled the area and had negative contact.

Emergency Message – Southview Dr. – In reference to Piedmont Walton wanting Officers to ask a patient to return to have an IV taken out. Contact was made with the subject, and he had already removed the IV.

Threats – Amber Trl. Complainant advised his daughter has been going to an unknown friend’s house without his permission. Complainant claimed to have been threatened by friend’s father. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- Subject was stopped for speeding. It was discovered that the did not possess a driver’s license. The subject was arrested for driving without a valid license and speeding and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Welfare check – W Spring St at Monroe Library – In reference to a male sleeping outside the building, he was sent on his way.

Dispute – Knight St. – Verbal dispute, situation mediated.

Domestic – Wheelhouse Ln. – Verbal dispute, situation mediated.

Dispute – Springer Ln. – Verbal dispute over one neighbor breaking the other neighbor’s broom. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – In the area of Cherokee Ave. – Male called advising he needed to go to jail before he did something he might regret and also referenced another law enforcement officer that lived nearby. When the male was located, he was belligerent and refused to identify himself. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Traffic Stop – W Spring and Wayne St – A named subject was stopped for an equipment violation and arrested on outstanding warrants out of Newton County. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suicide Threats – Wheel House Ln; In reference to 13-year-old female that made suicidal threats to therapist. Juvenile had a signed evaluation order and was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for evaluation.

Loud Music – Davis St -Resident in the area complained of loud music. Contact made with owner of a car. Theft Report – Pine Park St. -In reference to complainant missing her medication.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadow Walk Dr. In reference to two dirt bikes riding up and down the road. Riders advised to watch out for school bus.

Theft – W Spring Street Suite 10, black male took a $100.00 bill from the counter. Pictures of the suspect were obtained and attached to the report. Cricket wanted to press charges for the theft of the money. Officers checked the area; no contact was made with suspect. Info obtained for CID.

Civil Issue – Wall Street in reference to meeting with subject, She had questions as to if she had a TPO against her. No bond conditions or TPO’s were able to be located.

Suicide Attempt – Michael Cir. In reference to a 13-year-old male on location that cut his left arm with a razor blade. Juveniles mother was advised of the 10-13 status. Turned over to EMS on scene. Report taken

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Golden Pantry. Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. The driver was was arrested for Defective equipment, Obstruction, Poss. Of Marijuana, Poss. of SCH 1 MDMA, and Drug related objects. He also had an active warrant for his arrest out of Cherokee County. He was transported to the WCSO jail. Warrants taken.

Juvenile complaint – Walmart. juveniles causing a disturbance, advised to leave

Dispute-Wheel House Lane in reference to a roommate getting into a dispute. The roommate left and did not wish to speak to the police.