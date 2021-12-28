MPD Reports: Subject jailed after being clocked doing 116 mph on Hwy 78 in Monroe

The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Dec. 16 – 23, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Gliding Ln: In reference to complainant being in an argument with her soon to be ex-husband over being misstreated. Parties separated.

Dispute – Tall Oaks W : In reference to subjects taking items out of this residence. Contact was made with the son who stated that his father was not doing well. The father was on location stating that Advantage owns the residence. Both parties were given civil remedies.

Warrant Service – Alcovy Street (Georgia Probation). In reference to a subject on location with a probation violation warrant. While on scene, the warrant was withdrawn by Georgia Probation. All okay.

Reckless Driver – Hwy 78 & Marable Street. Subject taken to jail for reckless driving and other traffic charges after being clocked at 116 mph.

Counterfeit Money – West Spring St. Complainant stated he received $60 in counterfeit currency in payment for a taxi ride. Report made.

Dispute – West Highland Ave Subject having a mental health crisis. She was given a courtesy ride to Piedmont Walton for evaluation.

Accident – North Broad St in reference to an auto crash involving two parties. One was arrested for driving under the influence.

Theft Report – Knight Street. Complainant stated that her iPhone 7 had been taken from her residence during a house party last Saturday. Report taken.

Loitering – West Spring Waffle House. A male subject was criminally trespassed from the restaurant for a period of three years.

Suspicious Vehicle -West Spring at 78WB. Caller stated a black vehicle was following them. Unable to make contact before vehicle entered the county. Walton County Sheriff Office was advised.

Hit and Run – W Spring St at Walmart. In reference to a black in-color passenger rear-ended a silver in- color PT Cruiser. Surveillance footage reviewed and report taken