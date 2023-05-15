MPD Reports: Subject purchases a biscuit and returns it with 3 rounds of ammo inside; attempt to pay with a motion picture bill

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 4 – 11, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

  • Entering Auto – Creekview Drive; Vehicles were left unlocked, Items of no value were located in trash can, no items reported missing.
  • Entering Auto – Creekview Drive; Vehicle was left unlocked, Items located in trash can, no items reported missing
  • Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/West Spring St – Anonymous complainant stated a passenger in a vehicle threw an item at his vehicle. Negative contact with either party.
  • Threats – Bojangles – In reference to a named subject purchasing a Bo Berry biscuit and returning it with three rounds of ammo placed in it. Warrants taken on subject, not in custody.
  • Dispute – Knight St – Civil dispute in reference to a dog being left outside. Remedies were advised, report taken.
  • Hit and Run – Unisia Dr – Two vehicles, no injuries. Report taken.
  • Suspicious Person – Fleeting Way -Complainant called in reference to a black male subject taking pictures of residences. Area checked with negative contact.
  • Burglary Report – Olympian Way – Residence was cleared. All okay
  • Suspicious Vehicle – East Spring St – Named subject on location blocking a gas pump. Contact was made with the owner and the vehicle was removed.
  • Assault – Piedmont Walton in reference to a Ridgeview employee being assaulted by a patient.
  • Suspicious Person – E. Church Street in reference to a female walking in the roadway with a stick. Area checked, negative contact.
  • Suspicious Person – Forrest St In reference to a male walking up the caller’s driveway. Contact made with male subject who stated he was handing out flyers for TruGreen Lawn services. All ok.
  • Juvenile Complaint – Monroe Estates. Caller advised of juveniles disturbing the peace. Caller did not wish to meet with officers.
  • Threats call – E Marable St; Hot Spot. In reference to the store manager being harassed by a known customer. Criminal trespass and civil remedies advised.
  • Entering Auto – W Spring Street- 3 Juveniles apprehended and charged with Entering auto, theft by taking and obstruction.
  • Suspicious Vehicle – Walmart in reference to vehicle leaving with no headlights on. Area checked, negative contact.
  • Dispute – Creekside Way- In reference to a 10-year-old male stating his mom’s boyfriend punched and kicked him in the face. After speaking with everyone in the house it was determined the 10-year-old male was causing a disturbance. No evidence that he was kicked in the face or punched. Remedies were advised.
  • Fraud – Monroe PD – Complainant requested that her driver’s license be ran to make sure it comes back to her. All ok.
  • Theft Report – W. Spring St. Report of $60 taken from self-checkout machine after complainant walked away without taking the money. Report completed.
  • Trespassing – S broad St – In reference to a named male subject knocking on the windows to the complainant’s house. Negative contact with subject on location.
  • Suspicious Vehicle – S broad St Pinnacle Bank – In reference to the complainant seeing a man with an alcoholic beverage get into a car. Negative contact.
  • Civil Issue – Haven Inn. In reference to the owner wanting several subjects criminally trespassed. Subjects trespassed without issue.
  • Fraud – W Spring St in reference to a female subject tried to pay with a Motion Picture $100 bill. Report taken.
  • Juvenile Runaway – MAHS. Female juvenile was not at the school to go home with her grandmother. Lt. Harris took the report and the juvenile was added to GCIC as missing.
  • Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to mother, and sisters were arguing. Report taken.
  • Suspicious Vehicle – HWY78 & Unisia – In reference to a truck failing to maintain a lane. Negative contact with the vehicle, Walton County Sheriff’s Office was advised.
  • Foot Patrol – Foot patrol of City Hall, Parking lots along N/S Wayne, Jackson, E/W Washington, Hammock Park to ensure no criminal activity was afoot such as entering autos.
  • Suspicious Activity – While conducting a foot patrol listed, observed a subject walking around Car Tech Auto. Due to recent commercial burglary contact was made with the subject. Female was identified as the owner, all ok.

