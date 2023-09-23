MPD Reports: Homeless subject sleeps in car in parking lot / another behind AC in church parking / another criminally trespassed after ongoing loitering

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fight – Gatewood Way: In reference to the complainant advising several subjects on her property fighting. Upon Officer’s arrival, the second party involved fled the scene. A named male subject sustained several minor injuries advising he was punched by another named subject but refused to prosecute. The complainant was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process and remedies were advised.

Dispute – Overlook Trl- Civil Dispute between the complainant and her family over property. Parties separated, remedies advised.

Unknown Law – Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a female subject asleep at the wheel in the parking lot. All okay.

Suspicious Persons – Jackson St- In reference to four subject’s two males and two females walking down the road. Two of the subjects were juveniles and out past curfew. Advised of curfew and sent home.

Follow Up – East Spring St in reference to a named subject coming back on the property in the morning after being arrested for Loitering. Per complainants, they want the subject criminal trespassed from the property and asked for extra patrol in the area when they are not here because there is a lot of activity in the parking lot.

Suspicious Person – S Hammond Drive in reference to the named subject from above refusing to leave the area. Subject was gone when officers arrived. The Church asked for extra patrol during the day and night hours because the subject is sleeping near the AC Units, or in the fenced area. It was requested to Criminal Trespass the subject from the property when we come in contact with him.

Other Law – Church St at Broad St in reference to a needle laying in the grass.

Welfare Check – Towler St – In reference to a dispute between two subject. Parties separated and gone when officers arrived.

Agency Assist – Wellington Dr: Stood by with DFACS while they conducted a home interview.

Property Damage – W Spring Street in reference to a WALMART employee hit a vehicle with a buggy. Turned over to WALMART.

Threats – Lacy Street – In reference to a subject having the front of her car scratched with a key. She stated that her ex boyfriend damaged her vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Glen Iris Dr – In reference to a verbal dispute between a subject and his friend over property. The situation was mediated and they agreed to allow the one to get his property from the other’s residence.

Dispute – West Spring Street – In reference to a male subject disputing with security at the hospital. He was given a ride back to his residence.

Harassment – Reed Way.- Female subject requested to make a report concerning a male who had knocked on her door. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Harris Street and Davis Street, male subject stopped for Failure To Maintain Lane and equipment violation. The subject had an active warrant through Winder PD for FTA on marijuana charge. Warrant was confirmed. MPD met with Winder PD at Windstream.

Dispute – Towler Street – Civil dispute between complainant and member from F.I.S.H. in reference to property while the complainant was not supposed to be staying at the residence. Report taken

Animal Complaint – Tall Oaks W – Complainant advised of a k9 attacking another k9 in the roadway. Turned over to Animal Control.

Theft Report – Green St.- Named subject called stating someone had stolen his phone. Upon arrival no items were taken from him, he believed that an unknown female friend was hacking his phone and stealing service from it.

Dispute – S. Broad St. Dollar General – In referenced to Male on scene creating a disturbance and using abusive language towards staff. Male criminally trespassed/report taken.

Suspicious Person – Atha Street, white male on a bicycle looking in a vehicle. Negative contact with suspected white male on the bike. Made contact with property owner, nothing taken from the vehicle.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Ford St. – Vehicle stopped for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device. Vehicle’s registration had also expired. Driver was given a verbal warning for both offenses. Passenger was identified as a subject, who had an outstanding warrant for Probation Violation out of DeKalb Co. The subject was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – MLK and W Spring St – Vehicle stopped for moving violation. The driver produced his Driver’s License that was suspended since 07/12/2020. Driver was arrested, fingerprinted, and released.

Foot Patrol – Quality foods, Plaza Dr, Ridge Rd, West Monroe Villas, Skyview Estates, Plaza Ct, King St, Perry St, Green St, GW Carver Dr, GW Carver Cir, N Broad, Walton St, W Highland Ave. All OK.

