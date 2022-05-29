MPD Reports: Subject threatened by another for not paying a prostitute; subject irritable about financial situation; arson suspect arrested

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 19 – 26, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Animal Complaint – E Spring St. Cat inside of engine bay. Turned over to Animal Control

Traffic Stop – N Broad St & Golden Pantry. Two males were arrested for drug possession.

Damage to Property – Unisia Dr -In reference to someone damaging the complainant’s car in the parking lot of Hitachi. Minor damage to the car.

Theft – Breedlove Drive & West Spring Street. In reference to a Wendy’s employee reporting that her Iphone 12 was taken by someone in the store lobby while on the charger. Report taken.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Piedmont Walton). In reference to an upset patient. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Midland Av. Appropriately parked, advised of towing on private property.

Dispute – West Spring / Oreilly’s. One male was taken into custody for theft by taking and was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suicide Attempt – E Church St- In reference to subject cutting herself with glass and being aggressive with her grandparents. Subject was taken to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Damage to Property – W Spring St. In reference to a small fire in the bathroom earlier this date. Report made.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to complainant coming home and finding the back window of her residence broken out. Report taken.

Dispute – Cook Pl. Parties were having a verbal dispute. Situation was mediated.

Assault Law – West Spring St. Staff member advised when attempting to perform a grip exam on a patient the patient purposely injured her. Patient was submitted for a mental evaluation.

Other Law – Blaine St. In reference to a subject being threatened by another subject for not paying a prostitute. Remedies were advised.

Warrant – North Broad St in reference to a female subject having active warrants out of the Sheriff’s Office. Warrants was arrested and transported to the jail. Warrant taken for giving false name.

Dispute – Nowell St no dispute occurred. The Subject was irritable and upset due to financial issues.

Dispute – Sweetgum Dr. Complainant stated individuals disputing. Upon further investigation a male subject was arrested for parole violation warrant and giving false name. Another was arrested for reckless conduct for discharging a firearm in the air during the dispute.

Suspicious Person – N Broad at Hwy 78 Male observed crossing over the guard rail on the overpass. Male identified and all was advised the reasoning for contact.

Suspicious Person – N Madison and Bold Springs Ave. Male observed with a backpack. Due to recent entering autos in the city contact was made with the subject. All ok, male advised he was walking back home. Male was identified and attached to the report.

Concentrated Patrol -McDaniel/Woodland area. All appeared ok.

Suspicious Person Springer Ln in reference to a named subject on location sitting outside the callers house. He was advised to leave.

Harassing communications – Hillcrest Commons Female complaint called due to an ex calling her phone numerous times and driving by her residence blowing his horn. Comp was advised to obtain a Temporary Protectin Order due to the FVA history in the past.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; In reference to a subject that shoplift from Walmart. Lost prevention requested the subject be given a criminal trespass citation for 2 years from the location.

Juvenile Problem – S Madison & Atha St. Complainant advised Juveniles were playing in roadway. Negative contact was made with Juveniles.

Dispute – West Spring Street in reference to a 10-13 patient becoming combative. The patient was not combative and was telling the staff he was not going to be transported to another hospital. WCSO was notified to transport the patient.

Damage to Property – W. Spring St; In reference to the complainant running into the stop sign at the Murphy gas station. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – West Spring in reference to a subject being recognized as the arson suspect that occurred on 05/21/22 at Walmrt. The subject was placed under arrest.

Wanted Person – Perry St; Named male subject was arrested for an outstanding felony probation violation warrant without incident. Subject was transported to the jail without issue.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St; Pickup from probation Office, Subject transported to the Walton County Jail.