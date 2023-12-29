MPD Reports: Suicide attempt due to domestic situation; woman calls police and EMS for help after taking too many Hydrocodone pills

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Tall Oaks Ln – In reference to a juvenile attempting to remove the complainants tire. The Juvenile was gone when officers arrived and the tire was undisturbed.

Extra patrol for Walton St, Walton Cir. Reference a newer model Chevy Colorado driven by a muscular white male, possibly attempting to enter vehicles, and driving through yards between 0100-0200 hours.

Dispute – Hickory Dr.- Two juveniles got into a physical altercation, both juveniles were turned over to their mother.

Civil Issue – Stonecreek Way – In reference to two subject having an issue with wooden stakes on the property. Civil remedies were advised.

Dispute – W Spring St; Walmart- Dispute over money not being instantly deposited into the complainants account for a refunded item. The money later showed in the complaints account, and he no longer requested assistance.

Dispute – Bryant Rd: In reference to an open line 911 call between a male and a female verbally arguing. Contact was made with both parties who advised they were arguing over bills. Both parties advised no physical altercation occurred. Remedies were advised to both parties.

Extra patrol – Rose Ison Terr: In reference to the complainant requesting extra patrol due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Suicide threats – Tanglewood Dr; In reference to the complainant advising her ex-girlfriend cut her wrist and was bleeding. Upon arrival, the alleged victim sustained a scratch to her wrist but refused medical treatment. The complainant advised she was in the process of moving which contributed to the alleged victim’s actions. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Marable / Glen Iris – Stopped vehicle for traffic violation. The driver was arrested for probation violation out of MPD. He was fingerprinted and transported to Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Panera Bread- In reference to a 3rd party caller stating a male was hitting a female on location. Contact was made with the female who stated they just pushed each other.

Suspicious Person – East Spring Street in reference to a named male subject was refusing to leave after being told multiple times. The subject was placed under arrest for criminal trespass.

EMS Assist – Felker St. Female requested EMS and police after taking too many Hydrocodones, she was transported by Walton EMS to Piedmont Walton.

Theft Report – Family Dollar – In reference to a white female caught on security cameras shoplifting. Staff advised they did not wish to press charges.

Dispute – Sycamore Ct. – In reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects. Parties were separated prior to officer arrival. All OK.

EMS Assist – Magnolia St – In reference to a named subject having a seizure after a possible drug overdose. Turned over to EMS.

Other Law – Tigers Way: interior light on observed in a vehicle. Contact made with the owner to insure the vehicle had not been entered. Owner advised daughter is borrowing the truck. All ok daughter advised nothing was taken from the vehicle, light was possibly left on by mistake.

