MPD Reports: Suicide attempt; entering autos; juveniles run when caught attempting to drive off with a vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 27 – July 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring / Bankers Blvd – In reference to a white Infinity SUV, driving on the median. Area check conducted, with negative contact.

Assault – Davis St – In reference to an anonymous complainant stating a female had been assaulted and cut with a beer bottle. Upon units arrival, contact was made with multiple residents who advised all was okay and no one had been assaulted. All appeared okay and units returned to service. Ongoing issue.

Enter Auto – E Church St – In reference to multiple individuals (possibly juveniles) getting into a vehicle and attempting to drive off with the car. The individuals ran off before driving the car. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle/Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 / Unisia Dr – In reference to an impaired driver. Traffic stop was conducted, and turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Prisoner Transport – Jones Co SO: Subject transported from Jones County SO to Walton County Sheriff’s Office for an FTA Warrant. All okay.

Entering Auto – Sweetgum Dr. – Complainant reported someone took his wallet out of his car sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Car was unlocked. No suspects, report taken.

Suicide Attempt – Mathews Park – Complainant called 911 and informed she cut her wrist. Upon officers arrival tourniquet was applied to complainant’s arm and EMS was immediately notified. Complainant’s vehicle was removed from scene by Taylors. Report completed.

Assault – Davis St. – in reference to a Welfare check on complainant located at Davis Street because she was hit by a beer bottle by a named subject. Contact was made with complainant and the named assailant who was subsequently placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Unisia Dr at Walmart DC: Female subject arrested for a warrant out of Oconee County following a traffic stop. Turned over to OCCSO at county line.

Suspicious Person – Roosevelt St. – In reference to a male subject, possibly intoxicated, walking in the roadway near Roosevelt St. with his pants around his ankles. Upon arrival contact was made with subject, who was not in the roadway and was wearing pants. Subject complained of low blood sugar and symptoms of heat exhaustion. He was provided a cold bottle of water and was turned over to EMS.

Mental Person – E Marable St in reference to father was concerned about his son because he is not taking his mental medication. Son spoke with the EMT and they cleared him.

Wanted Person – Cedar Ridge Rd. – Male subject taken into custody without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Douglas St. / Fambrough Way – In reference to a white male subject driving a mini-bike in the area of Douglas St. and Fambrough Way in a reckless manner. Contact was made with subject on W Fambrough St., who was observed riding the mini-bike in the roadway. Subject was not observed driving recklessly by officers. It was explained to subject that the home-made motorcycle he was driving was in no way street legal and could not be operated on public roadways. Subject was given verbal warnings and walked the motorcycle home.

Dispute – E Spring St.; Autozone – Subject tried to return a 4 year old car battery that had a 3-year warranty on it. Management would not swap the car battery. Management did not want him criminally trespassed. Report taken.

Theft – Sorrells St. – Complainant reported that his ex-girlfriend took items while he was away from the house. Complainant and subject lived together. I advised complainant the issue was civil. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Tall Oaks E – Complainant reported that sometime overnight, someone had

scratched her car. She stated this is not the first time this has occurred and displayed scratch marks where someone had previously written “Bitch” on her vehicle. Report taken. Case number provided.

Dispute – Country Club Dr – In reference to a dispute between mother and daughter over a cell phone and the daughter being disrespectful. The situation was mediated, and parties were advised of remedies. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Baron Dr; – In reference to a white Ford Taurus that was entered sometime between 28 June 2024 and this date. One bottle of prescription medication possibly taken from the vehicle. No camera footage of suspect(s) available.

Lost item – S Madison Ave- In reference to a citizen finding a woman’s purse in the city. Purse was placed into evidence for safe keeping.

Sexual Assault – Breedlove Dr- Reference to the victim disclosing to her doctor she was raped 5 weeks ago. The incident took place within the City of Atlanta PD’s jurisdiction. She was forwarded to APD to file a report.

Warrant Service – W Spring St @ Piedmont Walton- In reference to a named subject being released from the hospital. He had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Person – Breedlove Drive @ Ridgeview; In reference to a male patient leaving Ridgeview and walking in the road way. Contact was made and the individual was handed back over to Ridgeview staff.

