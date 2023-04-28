MPD Reports: Suicide attempt, theft of wallets from gym; mental health issues; fraud and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 13 – 20, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction:

Dispute – Spruce Ln – In reference to a father and son on location in a verbal altercation. Parties separated upon officer arrival. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Atha Street in reference to two male subjects arguing. Both male subjects were separated.

Dispute Violent-FV – Spruce Ln. Male and his stepfather got into a physical altercation and hitting one another. It was determined by testimony and evidence that the stepson was the predominate aggressor. He was charged with Battery FV and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Theft Report – Pavilion Pkwy- In reference to two subjects having their wallets stolen out of their lockers. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Meadow Walk Dr. – Reference to damage on complainant’s vehicle that occurred while she was working at the Gwinnett Clinic on W Spring Street. Report taken. Follow-up needed during business hours to look at security footage.

Threats – Wellington D: Alleged threats were made, which turned out be a civil matter about an agreement between the complainant and a contractor for remodel work to be done.

Theft – Pavilion Parkway; Planet Fitness – Another subject stated his wallet was stolen out of his locker. Report taken.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. – Third party caller advised a possible dispute was occurring in the front yard, upon arrival no one on location. Area checked, all okay.

Dispute – Old Mill Point- In reference to a verbal dispute between two female subjects. One voluntarily left the location.

Suicide Attempt – Pine Park; In reference to a male subject drinking household cleaner, Turned over to EMS.

Fraud – N Broad St- Deer Acres female subject reports paying another $500 dollars for a vehicle and not hearing anything back since payment through cash app. Report taken.

Shots Fired – Birch St. Cursel Davis called in reference to her son allegedly being shot at, and her house being broken into. CID responded, no shooting found to have occurred, DJJ denied taking Juvenile into custody for Burglary. Report taken.

Loitering and Prowling – Bridgeport Pl. – Female subject is the resident of Bridgeport Pl and advised of a subject in backyard caught on doorbell Ring camera. The subject was still on property when officers arrived and was walking onto the porch of Bridgeport Pl. He did not live at either address and was arrested for loitering and prowling.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – In reference to a male subject stumbling and appeared intoxicated in the area of Hwy 138 and W. Spring St. contact was made with the subject on W. Spring St. and given a ride to King St.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr: Ongoing at shift change.

Warrant Attempt – Plaza Trace- In reference to locating a named male subject. Resident stated that she and the subject were in a relationship but she has not seen or heard from him since November of last year. Residence was searched and negative contact was made.

Warrant Attempt – Davis St – In reference to locating the named subject in a bedroom in the apartment and taken into custody without incident.

Shoplifting – Home Depot – In reference to a naned stealing a 130 dollar drill from Home Depot. Contact made with the subject on W Spring and after a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody without incident. Multiple warrants out of Hall County were confirmed. Taken to WC Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – in reference to a male subject asking for money for food. The subject was taken to FISH to get some food and was advised to stop asking people for money.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St @ Walmart- In reference to a white female in the roadway in a wheelchair. Negative contact.

Mental Patient – Sorrells St – In reference to a named female subject needing a ride to the hospital. She was given a ride without incident.

Theft Report – Tractor Supply – In reference to the complainant leaving his firearm in the bathroom and it being stolen, firearm entered into GCIC. Report Taken.

Dispute – West Fambrough Street – Complainant advised her mother would not let her in the residence. It was determined the complainants grandmother has legal custody of her. Situation mediated. All ok.

EMS Assist – Walton Village- In reference to elderly female that had fallen down turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mobley Cir- In reference to a blue mustang parked in the roadway. Contact was made with the registered owner via phone who has a TPO against him from the residence and is scheduled to pick up his items from the residence next week.

Entering Auto – S. Madison Ave.- In reference to a female subject’s purse that contained a firearm being stolen out an unlocked vehicle. Firearm was listed on GCIC as stolen, report taken.

Shots Fired – Jessica Way & Fambrough Way – In reference to multiple gun shots in the area. Area checked, negative contact.

Fire Assist – Douglas St.- In reference to a uncontrolled fire in a ravine. Turned over to fire department.

Fraud – Storehouse Ct; – In reference to a complainant stating the person who was supposed to file her taxes instead claimed the complainant on her taxes instead. Report taken.