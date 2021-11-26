MPD Reports: Suicide attempts; Woman pepper sprays man in attempt to stop him leaving

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 11 – 18, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final report. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to the complainant stating her Taurus G2C 9mm handgun was stolen from her residence last night while she had a party at the residence. Entered on GCIC.

Shoplifting – W Spring St -A female subject was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart. Released on copy of the citation.

Juvenile Problem – GW Carver. In reference to juveniles in the complainant’s yard. Juvenile’s and parents were told to stay in own yard.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to a dispute between two parties. One had active warrants out of Parole but was gone when officers arrived.

Traffic stop -Subject was stopped for no insurance. He also had a suspended license out of Alabama and was fingerprinted and released on citation.

Intoxicated Driver -Rossevelt St & East Marable St, in reference to a fight between a female subject and her 3 teenage daughters. Subject was driving under the influence and was arrested.

Traffic Stop -Walton Road @Lakeview: A male subject was arrested for an outstanding probation violation warrant after he was visually identified leaving his residence in his truck. He was then transported to the Walton County Jail for further processing without incident.

Dispute -Deer Acres Inn – In reference to a family dispute. During the investigation it was determined that no crime was committed. All parties were advised of remedies.

Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn: Verbal dispute between the complainant and suspect regarding money. The parties were separated when the officers arrived. Everything was ok on scene.

Theft Report – W Spring St. In reference to a wallet that was stolen from this location on this date. Report taken.

Suspect in Custody – King St; A subject was arrested without incident and transported to Walton County Jail after being visually identified by law enforcement trying to walk into his house.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St Wal Mart – In reference to a subject shoplifting from WalMart, also having a probation violation. Arrested and taken to jail.

Arrest – Highway 138 & W. Spring St- A male subject was stopped for suspended registration. He had a suspended license and was arrested.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – S. Broad St and S Madison – Female subject was arrested for possession of Schedule II.

Theft – E Church Street in reference to a stolen Kubota Bobcat was stolen sometime last night. Kubota was placed on GCIC.

Wanted Person -Barrow County Jail in reference to pick up a named subject from Barrow County Jail and transport him to Walton County Jail for a MPD failure to appear warrant.

Sexual Assault – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview. In reference to a 16-year-old patient advising she was sexually assaulted in Marietta, GA approximately two or three months ago. Marietta PD was contacted. An initial report was made to assist Mariettia Pd.

Suspicious Vehicle) Deer Acres. A names subject was arrested for outstanding Walton County Sheriff’s Office warrants. His fiance was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct after a brief physical altercation with officers’

Shoplifting – W.Spring St. – In reference to the subject passing the point of payment with unpaid merchandise. Subject taken into custody and released on citations.

Theft Report – All Star: Woman reported driving off with her license on the roof of her car. Needed an official report to get a new license.

Loud Music – South Broad Street in reference to was complaining about playing loud music from his vehicle and it was an ongoing issue. The music was not playing upon Officer arrival, and both parties were spoken to.

Dispute – Landers St.- male subject called 911 and advised he was pepper sprayed by a named female. He claimed he attempted to leave the residence after an argument with the woman who allegedly pepper sprayed him to prevent him from leaving. He did not want to pursue charges.

Domestic – Hickory Dr. – In reference to a named subject subject forcibly entering his ex-girlfriend’s residence while she was home and allegedly physically assaulting her. Video footage captured the entering of the residence, but not of the assault. The victim had no visible injuries. A Warrant for Home Invasion will be applied for.

Mental Patient – Creek View Ct – Complainant stated subject came to her door and began banging on it and threatening violence. Mobile Crisis contacted in an attempt to secure a mental evaluation; subject was also served a criminal trespass warning.

FV Dispute – Radford Park in reference to meeting with victim who was assaulted by a named subject at Davis Street. Report Made/Warrants to be taken.

Burglary Report – G Wheelhouse Lane in reference to unknown subjects entering the empty apartment of a complainant and leaving cigar residue and putting holes in the wall. Report made.

Dispute – Springer Ln in reference to a verbal dispute between two parties. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other.

Criminal Trespass – Jay’s Wrecker Service – In reference to barring a named subject from N Broad St. Notice was served and signed.

Suicide Attempt – Carver Place Apt A, Female took a large number of pills. Female was transported by EMS.

Suicide Attempt – Cedar Ln in reference to subject taking 400mg of Lithium Carbonate. She was transported to Piedmont Walton.