MPD Reports: Suicide in Hammond Park, stolen vehicle recovered, dispute over roommate playing music too loud

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 13 – 20, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop -Charlotte Rowell at Friendship Church Road. The subject stopped for a traffic violation. He denied consent to search his vehicle. K-9 Debo passively indicated on the driver’s door of the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic.

911 Hang Up – Davis Street a Family Violence Dispute between two subjects. One was arrested for Simple Battery (FV).

Suspicious Person -Dollar General and East Spring Street in reference to observing a subject changing clothes in the parking lot. He had active warrants out of Monroe but was released due to the jail denying him.

Stolen Vehicle – East Church: a 1994 white dodge dakota. Vehicle was located and returned to owner.

Dispute – Glen Iris Drive – a subject was having dispute with his roommate will not turn their music down.

Civil Dispute – Pine Park St: in reference to a subject wanting to collect her belongings and medication. Her items were given to her.

Suspicious Person -North Broad Street at Walton Street: In reference to a subject requesting extra patrol in the area of Highland Ave and Walton Street in reference to two black males in the area checking vehicles and loitering around houses.

Reckless vehicles – Felker Park in reference to officer observing multiple trucks on location laying drags. 2 subjects cited.

Dispute – North Midland Ave. reference to a subject on location without permission. He cited for criminal trespass and arrested for active arrest warrants out of Walton County.

Dispute – E Fambrough Street dispute between a subject and the mother of his children. She had damaged his front windshield, report made and warrants to be taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammond Park in reference to multiple vehicles at the park. Made contact with a white passenger vehicle next to which a body was found. (This was a suicide victim).