MPD Reports: Suicide in parking lot of Great Oaks Shopping Center; man asleep in Whataburger drive-thru lane; man takes uber to meet apparent non-existent female in possible scam

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Baron Dr – In reference to a missing canine. A report was taken and the complainant was advised of civil remedies. All OK on location.

Firearms – Harris St: In reference to the complainant advising they observed two males wearing dark clothing walking from E Church St pointing a firearm at a subject. The area was checked, and negative contact was made. The complainant wished to remain anonymous and did not want to make a report.

Theft Report -Monroe Police Department – In reference to a lost ring at Walmart earlier this date. Report taken.

Dispute – MLK Blvd; Food Mart- Reference a male customer causing a disturbance on location. Male was gone prior to officers’ arrival. All okay.

Traffic stop – E Church St & Harris St: In reference to a male subject driving on a suspended license. He was arrested and released on copy of the citation.

Suspicious Person – Blaine St. In reference to a report of a black male screaming while walking down the street. Area checked with no contact.

Dispute – W Spring St Walmart – In reference to a verbal dispute over nails. Second party was gone when officers arrived. all ok. Loud Music – Wheel House Lane. Contact made with loud noise, noise was turned down.

Other Law – E. Church St. Officer stood by while female subject collected her K9 from the backyard of Eagles Trail.

Dispute – E. Springs; Dairy Queen- In reference to the complainant reporting the co-signer of her vehicle drove off in it. Both parties were registered owners. Complainant was informed that it was a civil matter.

Suspicious Person – Marshalls – In reference to a female banging on windows and asking for money. Contact was made with the named subject. She was observed walking on the sidewalk, not causing any issues. All ok.

Suicide – Great Oaks Plaza – Male subject took his life in the parking lot of the shopping center. CID was notified and responded. Scene processed and turned over to Coroner.

Suspicious Person – Walton St – In reference to male subject being dropped off by an Uber to meet online girlfriend. Possible scam; the female didn’t reside on location.

Suspicious Person – Whataburger – Male subject asleep in the drive thru lane. Field sobriety evaluations performed. He was sent on his way.

Threats – Ridgeview – Male subjects called the office making threats to shoot the place up if they did not release his girlfriend.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Hwy 11 – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. After investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI less safe, driving on a suspended license, and concealing the identity of a vehicle. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to a subject attempting to stop Taylors from towing a vehicle off the property. Situation was mediated. All ok.

Harassment – S Madison; Felker Park – In reference to complaint stating a van has them blocked in and not letting them leave. All parties were separated upon arriving and no crime occurred.

Traffic Stop – E Marable @ Hickory Drive, Male subject was stopped for improper parking, he was placed under arrest for No DL, issued citations for No DL, Impeding the flow of traffic, No tail lights. Finger prints obtained at Police Department.

Other Law – Monroe Library – In reference to subject leaving his keys to the Library inside the building and locking himself out. Contact made with a keyholder who was en route with a key. All okay.

Warrant Served – N Broad St – In reference to male subject on location in room 219. He had multiple warrants for his arrest through Walton County and Rockdale Co. He was taken into custody after warrants were confirmed.

Burglary – Old Mill Run. – In reference to the complainant stating that the front door was kicked in. Door frame was busted and door unable to be secured closed.

