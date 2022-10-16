MPD Reports: Suicide; stolen vehicle recovered; dog bite victim transported to the hospital; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Baker Street. Subject found deceased inside his vehicle via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Scene turned over to CID and Walton County Corner

Other Law – Stone Creek Drive & Alcovy Street. In reference to a complaint of construction vehicles blocking the view of traffic. Construction vehicles were found not blocking the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – Blaine Street (MPD). in reference to speeding autos in the area of Washington St. Extra patrols requested.

Dispute – Springer Lane. In reference to two female subjects arguing about who bought the groceries. Situation mediated.

Illegal Parking – Brown Oil Valero. In reference to a vehicle parked in the handicap space. The vehicle was moved. All okay.

Agency Assist – Green Street. In reference to a stolen vehicle (CQS1737) out of Winder PD on location. Winder PD requested the vehicle be towed to the lot of next list. Vehicle retrieved by Taylor’s. Removed off of GCIC by Winder PD.

Other Law – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Complainant advising her son is receiving speeding tickets from New York City while he is currently incarcerated. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring Street (Murphy USA) In reference to a white Chevrolet Imapala with the driver asleep at the gas pump. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact. The vehicle left the scene prior to officer arrival.

Fraud – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Complainant reporting she was applying for a job and thinks she was ultimately scammed. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis Street. In reference to a black SUV speeding in the area. Officer had negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – 78 East & Charlotte Rowell. In reference to a black mustang with no tag driving fast in the area.

Road blocked – Hwy 138 & Michael Etchison Rd: Complainant advised of a chainsaw obstructing traffic in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, the roadway was cleared, and no obstruction was found.

Civil issue – W Spring St; Home Depot. Complainant advised that she made an online order to Moe’s and staff advised they were unable to complete her order due to the manager closing down online orders. Complainant was advised by staff if the transaction went through she would be reimbursed. Remedies advised.

Theft – Pilot Park in reference to a juvenile taking a bicycle from the residence next to the park. Bicycle was returned. Report Taken.

Warrant – Probation. Male probationer transported to Walton County Jail.

Juvenile Complaint – Tanglewood Dr. Citizen requesting information in regards to juveniles and canine. Remedies advised.

Animal Complaint – West Creek Circle in reference to a male being bit by his friend’s K9. He was transported to Piedmont Walton for his injuries. Report Taken.

Prowler – Marable Ct: Complainant advised of someone shaking her doorknob and was unsure of who it was. Area checked and negative contact made.

Dispute – Radford Street in reference to a verbal dispute over food between roommates. Parties separated; Report taken.

Suspicious person – N Broad St; Synovas Bank: Complainant advised of a male subject riding a skateboard wearing dark clothing and was unable to see him. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park in reference to a black passenger car occupied by four males yelling out the window. Area checked, negative contact made.

Suspicious person – Breedlove Dr & W Spring St: Complainant advised of a female possibly under the influence heading towards W Spring St. Area checked and negative contact was made.

Dispute Report – Tanglewood Dr. Third party complaint of possible dispute. Involved parties gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Violent Domestic – Maple way, One male hit another. The alleged assailant was gone when officers arrived, warrants taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Washington Street – In reference to the complainant advising a vehicle ran a stop light and pulled into a business. Vehicle was gone upon Officer arrival.

Dispute – Ridge Rd. Met with female complainant who stated that she wanted her grandson to leave the house, He agreed to leave voluntarily.

Loss item – Walker Dr. Met with male complainant who said that he noticed his handgun was missing from his wife’s car last night, weapon placed into GCIC as stolen.

Agency Assist – West Spring Street in reference to do an area check for a stolen 2009 Jeep Commander RGU7641. Negative contact.

Child Custody – Blaine Street – Female complainant requested a report be made due to her child’s father not meeting for a custody exchange per court order. Report taken.

Other Law – Monroe estates Met with a female complainant about an incident that occurred last night. She said that two older boys pulled a gun on her son. Report taken.