MPD Reports: Suicide thoughts, threats, attempts; hit and run and two arrested for drugs after running into a vehicle in a driveway

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Vehicle Collision – Cloverdale Drive: In reference to a gold Honda passenger car striking a vehicle in a driveway. Two males in the vehicle unresponsive. One male was arrested without incident for illegal narcotics. After a brief foot pursuit, the other male was arrested for illegal narcotics. Both males were transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Maple Lane Dispute between a male and a female subject. The male was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process and stated that he would be taking off work tomorrow to go to the courthouse.

Dispute – Anytime Fitness and Dominos- a male and a female were verbally disputing. Advised all okay.

Suicide Threat – Birch Street: In reference to 13-year-old female having thoughts of harming herself.

Dispute – West Spring St @ Walmart- Caller complaining that a female was aggressive over a parking spot. No contact made with either party on location.

Dispute report – Breedlove Drive @ Ridgeview Institute: Male subject was arrested for Family Violance Battery and Family Violence Criminal Trespass. Subject was transported to the Walton County Jail without issue.

Suicide Attempt – Wheel House Ln; – Male subject cut himself with kitchen knife. Subject transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Dispute – W Marable St; – Female subject disputing with her son and another named subject about another subject leaving the residence. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute – W Marable St; Apt B- Female subject reporting another subject pushed her refrigerator over. Parties separated.

Entering Auto – S Broad St; Female subject reporting her vehicle entered sometime between 1645 hours last date and 1500 hours this date. Nothing of value taken appeared suspects attempted to steal vehicle.

Suicide Threats – King St. In reference to a male subject stated he wanted to harm himself and no longer wanted to live. Turned over to EMS.

Narcotics – Piedmont Walton in reference to hospital staff locating a bag of marijuana on a patient. The marijuana was collected and placed into evidence for destruction.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton. In reference to a female subject reporting of her husband getting angry with her when he takes his medication.

Dispute Call 747 Ridge Rd. In reference to couple arguing over $20 and unplugging a dryer. Civil process and eviction process explained.

Entering Auto – Aycock Ave & Hwy 78: In reference to a male subject advising his ex-girlfriend stole his wallet and other belongings from his vehicle. He did not wish to press charges. Pre- warrant service was explained, and remedies advised.

Warrant Service – King St in reference to a subject with active felony warrants. Subject on location advised the has not been on location since September, negative contact.

Runaway Juvenile – Overlook Crest in reference to a juvenile who has not returned home since 12/10/2022. The juvenile was placed into GCIC as a runaway juvenile. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Charlotte Rowelle BLVD in reference to a grey SUV failing to maintain lane. Contact was made with the driver, and she was okay.

Follow Up – Mears St. – In reference to the hit and run that occurred on December 8th. Contact was made with a female subject who stated her boyfriend was driving the vehicle but not at home. Contact was made with him at his place of work, and he was placed under arrest for hit-and- run, driving on suspended license, and following too close.