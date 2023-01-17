MPD Reports: Suicide threat and attempt; Unsuccessful warrant pick-up attempts; suspicious vehicles and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Business Alarm – MLK JR BLVD, Applebee’s – In reference to an audible alarm. Delivery driver on location. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bold springs Rd All Star- In reference to a named subject asleep in a vehicle for approximately 45 mins before officers arrival. He had a suspended license but no serve date. Jacob was officially served on this date and had someone come get his vehicle for him.

Other Law – N. Broad Street; Golden Pantry. A female complianant reported an unknown male taking her $20 out of the ATM. Surveillance video showed the male did not take any money.

Suicide Threats – Stone creek BND in reference to a named female subject took a hand full of medication. Turned Over To EMS.

Suicide Threats – Wendys- In reference to a male subject on location making suicidal threats due to not being able to stay with his daughter and having nowhere to go. He denied making threats. FISH was notified and stated they were able to put him in a hotel.

Damage to property – Complainant requested a report for damage to property due to striking a pothole in the road at West Spring Street.

Dispute – Third St. Female subject reported her ex was threatening to have her arrested over a cell phone. Civil remedies advised and report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Armistead Circle. – In reference to locating a a male subject with a warrant – negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – New Lacy St – In reference to a female subject with a warrant. Negative contact was made at the residence.

Civil Issue – W. Spring St. Subject advised that her daughter’s ex boyfriend dropped off the couple’s kittens at her residence and she did not want them. Civil remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – Bridgeport Pl. – A warrant attempt at this address led to a search warrant being obtained for the residence in reference to the odor of marijuana coming from inside. Marijuana and schedule II drugs were located inside, and the homeowner was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Parkway Place – Complainant advised her daughter had been kicked out of the residence and wanted an officer to wait with her daughter until her ride arrived. Contact was made with the daughter who advised she was voluntarily leaving the residence and no domestic dispute occurred. She was given a courtesy ride to Athens without incident.

10-37p – Walton Truckstop- In reference to a named sitting outside drinking beer and bothering customers. He was criminally trespassed from the truck stop and given a ride home.

Warrant Attempt – Plaza Dr – Attempted to serve a probation violation warrant on a named male subject. No contact.

Harassment – Tanglewood Lane – In reference to the complainant receiving harassing phone calls from her ex-boyfriend. Report Taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Micahel Cir./ Overlook Trail- In reference to two individuals sitting in a parked car not running in front of a residence. All okay.

Suspicious vehicle – Heritage Ridge Ct.- In reference to an unattended vehicle with the back hatch open. All okay.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 WB at Cedar Ridge. The vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane. After investigation, the driver was arrested for FTML, Defective equipment, and Violation of a limited permit. The driver was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Fight – Double Springs Church Rd @ MAHS: In reference to two juveniles engaged in a fight. Juvenile complaints to be completed for Affray.

Harassing Phone Calls – Blaine Street @ MPD: Complaint wanted to report a strange text message he received earlier today. Text seemed like a spam message and contained no personal information or threats. Incident documented per request.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr: In reference to complainant’s vehicle. Report related to case.