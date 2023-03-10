MPD Reports: Suicide threat; foot pursuit; reports of burglary attempts and suspicious person calls

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 23 – March 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Jim Daws- Male subject was stopped for multiple equipment violations. During a roadside interview he admitted to having a small quantity of methamphetamine and drug related objects in the vehicle. He also had a suspended license and a warrant out of Spalding County. He was taken into custody and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Foot Pursuit – Chevron E Church St- Male subject was noticed walking through the parking lot. He has active warrants and ran on foot when approached he ran on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.

Agency Assist – Green St. Athens-Clarke county reported an overdue vehicle possibly on location. Vehicle located and towed to Taylor’s at registered owners request, per Athens-Clarke PD.

Suspicious Vehicle – Sorrells St – In reference to a four wheeler riding on the road way. Contact was made with driver and advised to keep it on private property.

Road Hazard – McDaniel Road at Breedlove Dr in reference to a vehicle in the roadway. Vehicle was removed by WCSO.

Suspicious Person – E Highland & Lumpkin – two juveniles were looking inside of vehicles. They were advised to leave the area.

Disturb the Peace – Ridge rd – In reference to a party with loud music happening. The area was checked negative contact with any loud music.

Found Property – S. Broad St Your Pie a male subject found a wallet, the wallet was taken and contact was made with the owner and returned to him.

Criminal Trespass – Grace Monroe Church – Officers responded to the church due to a “male chasing a subject with a weapon” Due to the call nature and location all units responded. It was gathered on the scene that a named subject refused to leave the property of another. He ran away from the location after the complainant went inside of the residence. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning.

Suspicious Vehicle – Wayne St – The vehicle was setting in the parking lot behind the old PD with the interior light on and unsecured, contact was made with the owner, and he stated that he was working at the Roe. The owner came and checked the vehicle nothing appeared to have been taken from the vehicle.

Civil Issue – Alcovy St. – Female subject wanted a report made that her ex-boyfriend was using her truck and that he was entering the residence without her permission and messing with various items. She was advised of civil remedies.

Found Property – W. Spring St. subject found a wallet with a white powder substance inside a folded-up dollar bill, contact was made with the owner he stated he was out of town so he would not be able to come to get the wallet, he was advised that he could pick it up at Monroe PD on Monday.

LOUD MUSIC – Ridge Rd complainant stated that the subject was standing in the parking lot playing loud music. Subjects were asked to keep the music down and move it inside.

Civil Issue – E. Spring St caller was stating that a Repo truck was trying to get her vehicle, she was advised that Repo is a civil issue, she made payment to Title Pawn so the vehicle was removed from Hot List.

Suspicious Vehicle – Forest St complainant stated that a green in color Ford Ranger was riding up and down the street disturbing her peace and quiet.

Burglary Attempt – Wheel House Ln Complainant was a third-party caller stating that a friend called her and stated that someone was trying to get into a friend’s apartment. Neither the resident or the third- party caller was on the scene. No signs of forced entry was observed.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park three subjects in the park after hours, subjects were advised park closes at dark and to move on.

Burglary Attempt – Claywill Cir. The third-party caller stated that his mothers’ house was being broken into. He stated that his mother was locked in the bathroom. Walked the area, checked the doors and windows, no forced entry was found, and spoke with the homeowner.

Suspicious person – Hickory Dr- In reference to a male subject sitting on the curb in front of a residence. Contact was made with the subject, who stated that he was just sitting outside due to him not being able to sleep. The subject resides at the location, all okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Advanced Auto Parts, male subject asleep on location on the back side of the store. The male was waiting for a meeting with staff.

Welfare Check – S Broad / Arc of Mercy – Caretaker requested a ride home to Atlanta after she stated she quit her job and planned on leaving the residents unattended. A caretaker was later located inside the residence and the caller was advised she was free to travel to Atlanta by any means she chose.

Suicide Threat – East Marable – Female subject requested to be taken to the hospital. She was transported without incident.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Hanger Clinic- Vehicle was stopped for window tint. The driver had a suspended license and was taken into custody. Due to overcrowding the driver was released on a citation for driving while license suspended, no insurance, window tint.