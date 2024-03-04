MPD Reports: Suicide threat; loud music complaint; slew of entering autos

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 22 29, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78; Waffle House – In reference to a female subject yelling at employees. She was criminally trespassed from the location for 10 years and transported to Monroe Motor Inn to get a room for the day. The inn did not have early check-in until 1000 hours. She was transported to the W. Spring St. Waffle House to wait until check-in was available.

Entering Auto – Roosevelt St.- In reference to a named subject’s trucks being entered overnight, report taken.

Entering Auto – Rose Ison Terrace- In reference to a black Honda Accord being broken into overnight. Report taken and sent to CID.

Entering Auto – Rose Ison Terrace- In reference to a green Honda Accord being broken into overnight. Report taken and sent to CID

Agency Assist/Transport – N Broad Street @ Golden Pantry- In reference to transporting a female subject to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for Georgia State Partrol. The subject was transported and handed over to WCSO staff without incident.

Lost item report) Front lobby of MPD – Subject reported a laptop he ordered online never arrived at his residence. Report taken.

Dispute Non-Violent – Cook St. – In reference to a dispute between two subjects. Upon officer arrival, the complainant was gone. The complainant stated she wanted assistance removing belongings from the residence, but was able to retrieve belongings without officer assistance. All OK on location.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St- Male subject on location with arrest warrant out of Covington PD. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO jail without incident.

Juvenile Problem – Meadow Walk Subdivision -in reference to an unknown juvenile chasing the bus. The area was checked with negative contact with any juveniles within the subdivision

Suspicious Person – Wilkins Dr. – In reference to a named subject in the park staring into a residence. Contact was made with the subject who advised he was admiring the yards on his way to get some food. All OK on location.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St- Male subject on location with an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody and taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Dispute Report – S Broad St.; Hodge Podge – In reference to a dispute that occurred at approximately 0051 hours, this date, at 545 Spruce Lane. Report taken and added to original case.

Suicidal Threats – High School Ave. – In reference to the Third Party calling about a female subject. She voluntarily submitted to a 1013 evaluation at Piedmont Walton. Turned over to ER Staff

Burglary report – Davis St; In reference to the complainant advising another male subject broke into his residence last Thursday and stole a PlayStation 4. He advised the subject made threats to come back to his residence to steal more valuables. Report taken.

Juvenile Problem – Green St- In reference to the complainant advising his 12-year-old son was being defiant. Both parties were spoken with, and remedies were advised.

Noise Complaint – North Madison – In reference to loud music coming from Will Henry’s, on-going issue. Report taken.

Domestic dispute – Plaza Dr; Apt D: In reference to a male and female involved in a physical altercation involving a firearm. The male advised he threw the firearm in the wood line behind the apartments in fear of the female using it. The firearm was not located after thorough search. The female was taken into custody for family violence-battery.

