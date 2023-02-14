MPD Reports: Suicide threat over toothache; traffic stop results in drug arrest; hit and run and entering autos

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Sorrells St at North Broad St- Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana and schedule I controlled substances. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Stolen Vehicle – Court Street: In reference to a stolen golf cart. Golf cart was located unoccupied and returned to the owner.

Dispute – West Spring Street – at the Wendy’s restaurant. Dispute between customers and employees. The situation was resolved with the customer receiving a new order of food and a refund.

Entering Auto – Sorrells St, – In reference to the complainant wanting to report two vehicles being entered over the previous night. Report taken.

Area Check/ Damage to Property) 307 Harris St- Complainant was advised by neighbor that a vehicle drove through the yard and struck a mailbox. Trash can was observed damaged. Report taken.

Hit & Run – Murphy USA in reference to a two vehicle accident that was said to occur near the gas pumps. At fault driver left the scene of the accident. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Nowell St @ N. Broad: Vehicle was stopped for running stop sign and striking curb. PC search conducted. Warrants taken on driver for poss. sched II, poss. sched III, drugs in original container, failure to obey traffic control device, striking a fixed object, and license to be kept on person.

Harassment – East Church St; Amici’s. In reference to a subject harassing another while at dinner. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad St; Hardee’s. In reference to two young black juveniles on location asking for food. Negative contact made.

911 Hang-up – E SPRING ST;POPEYES. In reference to a female subject accidentally hanging up after calling 911. She had questions and concerns in reference to a Temporary Protection Order taken out on her. TPO process explained.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 in reference to Snellville PD advising of a dark colored SUV with a stolen tag traveling east on Hwy 78. Snellville advised the vehicle fled from traffic stop. Vehicle did not reach city limits.

Traffic Stop – on North Broad / Hwy 78 in reference to a subject being stopped for Failure to yield while entering the road way. A probable cause search was conducted and the subject was arrested for Possession of Mushrooms, Possession of Marijuana over an Ounce and Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.

Traffic Stop – Male subject was arrested for driving without a license. Vehicle turned over to his mother.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad/ Highland in reference to a black Jeep running a red light. Male was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device.

Suicidal Threats – Radford St;. In reference to a male subject stating he wants to bring harm to himself due to a tooth ache. Turned over to EMS.

Illegal Parking – West Spring St. @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to a vehicle parked in the handicap parking spot in the employee parking lot with no placard. Made contact with owner who was issued a written warning.

Juvenile Problem – E Church Street; In reference to a toddler found wandering in the roadway. Child’s residence and parent located. Child returned to the parent. DFCS notified and responded to scene. Turned over to DFCS.

Dispute – Alcovy Street – Subject wanted to report relationship issues, items missing. Subject given case card, incident documented.

Other Law – Blaine St; Monroe PD- In reference to a subject having questions about their daughters bond. Subject was advised of the bonding process and her daughter’s charges.

38D – Tall Oaks Drive; In reference to neighbors smoking drugs and the smell going into the complainant’s apartment. Neighbor allowed officers into their apartment and did not smell an odor of marijuana.

Entering Auto – G W Carver Drive – Reference to a Chevy trailblazer being entered while victim was serving time at Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Victim stated witnesses on scene identified the suspect as the victim’s cousin no video footage available, report completed and forwarded to CID.

Animal Complaint – East Church St @ Stonecreek; In reference to a large dog in the roadway. Dog was returned to owner @ 1090 East Church St.

Theft – E Fambrough – In reference to stolen Beats headphones. Talked with complainant. She stated that her son had his headphones taken while at a funeral. Report taken and stolen item information inputted into GCIC.