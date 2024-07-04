MPD Reports: Suicide threats and mental health issues prompt welfare checks; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 20 – 27, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Non-Violent – Ash St. – In reference to a dispute between brother and sister. Civil remedies were advised to both parties and their mother.

Threats – Cook Pl. – In reference to previous call and an on-going dispute between the male and female. The male continued harassing the female into the morning making threats to harm himself. Warrants taken against him for Family Violence – Battery and Harassing Communications.

Stolen vehicle – Tanglewood Dr – Complainant attempting to report his vehicle stolen, and was unable to provide information for the vehicle. The vehicle also had a title loan against it that complainant is late on, he was advised to call the title loan company and verify it was not repossessed

Welfare Check – Cook Place- In reference to subject calling the Crisis Hotline and telling them that he was cutting his neck. The call came from an unknown location. Dispatch provided his last known address. Subject was not on location.

Welfare Check – Tanglewood Ln; – In reference to subject experiencing a mental episode. The Mobile Crisis Team was called to assist. Upon their arrival, subject was no longer having an episode and did not answer the door.

Dispute -Towler St; – Dispute between two parties, one stated he was going to leave the residence and would wait for a ride.

Suspicious Person – Court St- Reference to subject asking for money on location. Contact was made with subject at Scoops and she was instructed to not return.

Assault – Lacy St; – Complainant called in reference to being poked in the eye by subject. Family Violence Battery warrants to be taken.

Domestic Dispute – Lacy St – complainant stated that his ex-girlfriend jabbed him in the eye. Complainant stated he just wanted the female kept away from him. He was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process.

Report taken.Damage to Property – Johns Supermarket – In reference to a two-vehicle private property accident with minor paint transfer. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 West @ Cedar Ridge – vehicle was stopped for suspended registration, expired tag and no insurance. The driver was released on citations from the incident location and the vehicle was inventoried and released to Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

Loud Music – Lacy St/Harris St – anonymous complaint of loud music. There was music but it was not in violation or any law or ordinance. All appears okay.

Entering auto – 6th St. In reference to complainant reporting her iPad and tools missing from her vehicle while she was with her friend Atha St earlier this date. Complainant believes friend’s boyfriend, unknown last name, stole the items. Report taken, waiting for serial number for GCIC entry.

Domestic Dispute – New Lacy St – In reference to a verbal dispute. Parties separated for the night; remedies advised.

Dispute call – W Spring St; Huddle House. In reference to complainant reporting two females on location causing a scene because they would not be served after closing time. Both females were escorted off the property.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 11 / Pavilion Pkwy – responded to Walton Co. S.O. Deputy who was out with a person sitting in the intersection. All appeared okay.

Firearms – Magnolia Terr – In reference to subjects shooting at each other. Negative contact with anyone outside or signs of a shooting.

