MPD Reports: Suicide threats; fraud and slew of mental health related issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Chestnut Ln – In reference to a Walton County School Bus having issues turning around in a cul de sac due to vehicles parked on the street. The School Bus was able to navigate the situation and was gone when officers arrived. All OK.

Welfare Check – Mill St- Ofc Westbrooks (SRO MAHS) requested welfare check on a named student after it was reported that he made concerning posts on social media about ending his own life. He was not on location, and contact was made with him at school. His mother was advised of the situation.

Suspicious vehicle – West Highland Ave.- In reference to a vehicle parked on location for 3 days, the employee was advised they could tow due to it being private property.

Traffic Light issue – Charlotte Rowell Blvd @ West Spring St.- Caller stated the left turn light was not working properly, all appeared in good order.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St.- Owner stated there was a female panhandling, incident occurred approx. 1000 hours this date. Remedies were advised.

Mental Patient – North Midland- Male person having suicidal thoughts. He was turned over to EMS.

Elder Abuse – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to a male subject being concerned for the care and welfare of his elderly mother. Report taken.

Civil Issue – GW Carver Dr.- Subject called and stated his wife’s tablet was inside her cousin’s residence. He could not provide a name or any further on why he believed the tablet to be on location. Remedies advised.

Dispute – West Spring St.- Female subject on location and irate due to employees visiting her house to attempt to collect the payments she was behind on. Situation mediated.

Civil Issue – East Fambrough – Civil dispute over inheritance checks. Second party lives in Athens, Georgia. Report taken.

Fraud Report – Blaine St- Subject reporting checks cashed from his checking account without authorization. Report taken.

Dispute Non-Violent – Overlook Crest – In reference to a two subject verbally disputing. Report taken. Civil remedies advised.

Other Law – Breedlove Drive @ Ridgeview Clinic- Complainant called to verify the identity of a patient. Identity was confirmed.

Mental patient – Hill St.-Male subject was on the floor due to a fall and not being able to get up, officers clothed him due to him being naked and assisted him to his feet. All okay.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct- In reference to a named female subject having a mental episode. She was turned over to her father.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Broad Street at Walgreens – Female subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of her vehicle found the front seat passenger in possession of marijuana and oxycodone. He was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a schedule II narcotic and drugs to be kept in the original container. He was turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St and Pavilion Pkwy – Male subject was stopped for a brake light violation. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Dispute – Hill St.- Third party caller stated that male subject had assaulted a female subject, report appeared unfounded.

