MPD Reports: Suspect arrested on outstanding warrants after being picked up riding his bicycle while intoxicated

Juvenile Runaway – Jessica Way – In reference to juvenile leaving the residence on foot. She was located on Towler Street and returned home.

Fight – E. Church St Chestnut Cupboard – Fight between two males at the location. The resulting fight caused property damage which the store owner refused to press charges on. Report taken.

Found Property – S Broad St. Anonymous male turned in a wallet containing cash and an ID. Submitted into evidence for safe keeping.

Traffic Stop – Sorrells St at Cook St. – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. During the stop the driver was determined to be intoxicated from alcohol consumption and was subsequently arrested for DUI less safe. Driver was also cited for failure to maintain lane.

Suspicious Person -Cook St – Reference 4-5 black males throwing rocks at houses. No contact.

Road Rage – Highway 78 West and Unisia Drive in reference to a white truck pulling a trailer tailgating the complainant. Unable to catch up to the complainant. TOT Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Green Street in reference to complainant reported a theft of his property.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street (Quality Foods) in reference to a named subject riding his bicycle across the parking lot and street intoxicated. Thomas was arrested for active warrants with the county.

Other Law – G W Carver; Named subject discovered on location, living in the residence. Citation for criminal trespass issued and he was warned of future actions.