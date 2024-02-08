MPD Reports: Suspect charged with aggravated assault after another male was found unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St – In reference to female subject stating she was being held against her will. Officers made contact with her inside the business. Se was alleging she was robbed in

Lithonia. Her daughter arrived on location and advised that her mother suffers from a mental disorder. All of her belongings that she believed to be stolen were located in her vehicle. The subject was turned over to her daughter.

Assault – Plaza Tr.: Complainant stated male unconscious bleeding from the head. Upon arrival, the subject was found unconscious, with uncontrolled bleeding from the head. Officers were able to control bleeding until EMS arrival. Investigation led to a named being identified as the suspect. Aggravated assault FV warrant taken on the named suspect.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St Dollar General – Male subject arrested for refusing to sign his ticket for possession of Marijuana.

Suspicious Person – E. Spring St. Subject on location revving a truck engine and disturbing a funeral. The subject refused to leave the location with family members and was arrested for disorderly and taken to Walton County Jail.

Fight – E Washington St – In reference to multiple males fighting on location, no fight occurred upon officer arrival.

Suspicious person – W Spring Street in reference to a male driver of a passenger car who was drinking a beer and went into Walmart. Negative contact with the driver.

Suspicious Vehicle – Dollar General: Older females circling the parking lot. Two elderly ladies having Juvenile Runaway – Michael Cir – In reference to a male subject reporting that his son ran away due to an argument. Braden was located at the friends residence; Michael Cir, and returned to his residence. Report taken.

Prisoner Transport – Clayton County Jail; In reference to picking up a male subject on outstanding

warrants for Child Molestation.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Block of Davis Street – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. The subject provided officers with a false name and date of birth. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. He was turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Booth Dr- Male subject called in reference to a verbal dispute with a female subject.

Suspicious person – Michael Etchison Rd @ Great Oaks Dr- In reference to an elderly male subject walking on the edge of the road, area check conducted with negative contact.

Scam – Breedlove Dr. – Male subject wished to report a scam call that he received earlier this date. Report taken.

Traffic stop/ arrest – W. Spring St @ La Fiesta- Male was stopped and was found to have an active warrant out of Hapeville PD.

Non-Violent Dispute – W. Spring St; Rec-Center – In reference to a male subject being irate toward the Ref. The male was kicked out the building and was gone when officers arrived. No factual threats were founded, parties separated, and remedies advised. Report taken.

Found Property – Mathis Street – A found Chime Visa Credit/Debit card at Chevron on South Broad Street. The complainant stated that she found the card laying on the ground, picked it up and came home to contact the Police to turn it over. The card was placed in property evidence.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E Marable St at N Broad St. – In reverence to a Black Infinity failing to maintain lane, the Driver was found to be driving w/o a license. He was arrested, fingerprinted and released on the citation.

Dispute – E Spring St; Exon: In reference to a third-party caller advising of a dispute between a male and female in the parking lot. Contact was made with the female who advised her and her boyfriend were in an argument in Atlanta. The female subject advised she left the in Atlanta who called an Uber and found her at the Exxon gas station. She advised her boyfriend took her phone and left the location prior to the officer’s arrival. She did not wish to press charges and civil remedies were advised.

