MPD Reports: Suspect flees on foot/stolen vehicle involved in pursuit later located; more mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – G W Carver Dr. Juveniles stole the complainant’s bicycle. Green and Black Next bicycle. Suspects took off toward Perry and Green. Area checked.

Loud Music – Pine Park Unit J: Area checked, no loud music observed

Abandon Vehicle – S. Broad St Chevron- The vehicle was parked on the side of the building at the air pump, registration was checked vehicle came back okay, clerk of the store was advised they it is private property and they would have to call a tow company and have it removed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 and Youth Jersey, Walton County advised to pass along a suspicious/speeding motorist on Hwy 138 at Youth Jersey Rd to Monroe PD. The officer stood by at W Spring and Hwy 138, no contact with the vehicle

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 and HD Atha Rd, Walton County advised to pass along a suspicious vehicle to the City of Monroe. The complainant called the location at HD Atha and Hwy 138 which is in Walton County. Officers checked the area of Hwy 138 in the City Limits, no contact made with the vehicle.

Damage to Property – Meadowbrook Dr: Complainant reported a wire cut on his truck sometime in the last three months. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK Jr Blvd, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Complainant called due to a black passenger car being on location, concerned due to employees leaving. The vehicle was gone before Law Enforcement Officer’s arrival.

Suspicious Activity – Baker St Complainant called in that there were several subjects outside in the parking lot area possibly teenagers fighting. No contact was made with anyone in the area.

Vehicle Pursuit – Baker St and Russell Drive. Possibly related to a previous call. While checking the area for call, Officers observed a black BMW traveling at a high rate of speed on Baker St. Offender then pulled into Hammond Park. The officer attempted to make contact with the offender, but the offender initiated a pursuit and traveled at high rates of speed through residential areas. The offender came to a stop in the backyards of the Carver Pl housing complex. The offender then fled on foot. K9 was deployed, however, no contact was made with the offender. Black male, wearing a dark in color hoody with dark pants, medium build around 5’11, short afro.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St at Tire Depot black male walking, the clothing he was wearing fit the description of a male that ran on foot from Officer on Carver Place. Officer came on the scene and advised it was not the subject.

Open Door on vehicle – S. Hubbard St sliding door was open on the minivan, knocked on the door no answer, the interior of the vehicle did not look to be disturbed a Tablet was in the rear seat beside the car seat button.

SUSPICIOUS WANTED PERSON LOCATED – Shops Of Breedlove – Named suspect in a vehicle in the parking lot of Shops of Breedlove, The vehicle was parked in the area of closed businesses so contact was made subject was identified and came back with probation warrant Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Mental Patient – Radford Street – Reference male having manic attack. Subject believed he was a monk and caused damage to the Christian community, he was transported to Piedmont Walton for evaluation.

Wanted Person – 6th Street; In reference to MFD fire call with wanted subject, possibly on location. Subject not on location, possibly no longer a resident at this address.

Other Law – Bryant Rd – Female subject called in reference to unlocking an interior door. She was elderly, the door was opened without damage.

Road Blockage – Hwy 78 West before Hwy 11; In reference to large tree falling and blocking both lanes of Hwy 78 Westbound. The roadway was cleared with the assistance of passersby.

Stolen Vehicle – GW Carver Drive In reference to a black BMW SUV stolen sometime overnight. It was discovered the vehicle was involved in a pursuit the night prior. The vehicle was towed by Taylor’s. Owner advised of steps to recover vehicle.

Traffic Stop/foot chase – GW Carver Circle; In reference to traffic stop initiated at Hwy 78 and Hwy 11. Subject failed to yield to emergency equipment and then fled on foot. Subject was identified and found to have active warrants out of MPD for similar offences. Additional warrants obtained for obstruction.

Suspicious Vehicle Report – Pine Park Street; – Complainant reporting two suspicious vehicles parking around her residence. Remedies advised, report taken.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart- Male subject arrested for attempting to shoplift approximately $158 worth of merchandise by replacing tags. He taken to MPD and fingerprinted then released on copy of citation.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Drive @ Ridgeview; In reference to a female patient needing to go to Piedmont Walton. Subject transported by EMS voluntarily.