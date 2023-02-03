MPD Reports: Suspect picked up on homicide by vehicle and other warrants while illegally looking for pallets; nervous driver runs into her own mailbox while officer is behind her

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St Car Tech, a male subject wearing a jacket and book bag was observed going through the parking lot. Contact was made due time frame and business being closed. The subject was identified and had just gotten off work from Your Pie; subject stated he wanted to skateboard, he was sent on his way. The subject was identified as residing at GW Carver, contact was made with his mother via cell phone.

Suspicious Person – Subject walking in the roadway at East Spring St Near S. Hammond. The subject was walking to Monroe Motor Inn, where he was staying.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring @ S Broad St- Caller stated a grey Honda Accord was unable to maintain lane on E Spring St. Contact was made with the vehicle on E Spring St and no violations were observed.

Theft Report – 140 Blaine St – In reference to the complainant’s son having items taken. Report taken.

Found Property – E. Washington & High School Ave. Complainant found a pistol while walking her K9, pistol turned into evidence.

Dispute – Cook Place. – Third party caller stated subjects were arguing. Upon Officer arrival all ok on scene.

Theft – Gatewood Way in reference to the complainant’s father is taking her mail. Report taken

Dispute – Perry St- In reference to two male subject’s having a verbal dispute. Both parties were advised to stay out of each other’s yard. One had an active warrant out of Barrow County and was transported to meet with a Barrow deputy to be turned over to their custody.

Juvenile Problem – S. Broad St (Your Pie) Juvenile asking for money and food, Juvenile was transported home and released to older brother.

Theft – Mr. Quicks: Complainant stated his phone was taken off a lottery machine while he was at the counter in the store. Description of the suspect was obtained. Serial number was also obtained. Clerk could not access the video footage due to not having a password. LEO was advised to come back the next date when the manager is at work.

Sexual Battery – Knight St.: Complainant wished to have report made in reference to daughter’s fiancé inappropriately touching and making sexual advances at her. Victim refused to press charges. CID notified. Report taken.

Disturbance – Ash Lane at W. Creek Cir. Caller stated that there were about 10 subjects in the road and looked to be about to fight. Negative contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Home Depot – Contact was made with a U-Haul truck after officer watched it go behind multiple closed businesses. Male and female subject admitted to going behind businesses and looking for pallets, however they did not find any to take. They were both given verbal warnings on loitering and prowling and informed about theft by taking. The male had outstanding warrants for Hit-and-Run, Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st degree, Reckless Driving, and Driving while License Revoked/Suspended. Dekalb County confirmed these warrants and wished to place a hold. He was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO jail where he was turned over to Jail staff without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Overlook Crest, vehicle braked multiple times and made an abrupt turn and struck own mailbox in front of law enforcement officer. Contact made due to driving behavior. All was ok, subject resides at Overlook Crest. The driver stated she was scared and did not know LEO was behind her. No damage to vehicle or mailbox.

Suspicious Vehicle – Booth Dr. and Sorrells St. Silver Saturn parked on the side of the road. The Vehicle was occupied by a named subject who had an active warrant out of VA, however, outside pick-up parameters.

Suspicious Subject – Midland Ave. at Highland Ave.: Subject on bicycle with no lights and riding on the wrong side of the road. All okay.

Suicide Attempt – South Broad St. In reference to third party caller stating that 64-year-old friend tooK approximately 20 Tylenol last date and complainant has not heard back from her. Arrived on scene, subject was fine and did not need any assistance.