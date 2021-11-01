MPD Reports: Suspected burglar turns out to just be wife who didn’t respond when husband called out

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 21 – 28, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious vehicle – Great Oaks Dr: Vehicle on location for several days with heavy front end damage. Contact with registered owner could not be made. Vehicle was removed by Taylors per business owner request.

Damage To Property – N Broad St at Carver Dr. In reference to a black Ford F-150 striking the crosswalk sign. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Public works and Department of Transportation was notified. Report taken

Civil Issue – S Broad St: Complainant stated her boyfriend walked off with her cell phone. The complainant only wished for phone back. Canvassed immediate area with no contact.

Found Property – E Spring St; Dollar General. Complainant advised an unknown bag was dropped by the register. It was a marble inside of the bag. All ok.

Dispute – Maple Ln. Verbal dispute over relationship status issues. Parties separated.

Dispute – Amber Trl – In reference to a subject calling 911 on her parents for arguing. All was OK on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Reed Ct. 17-year-old female not listening to her mother and possibly smoking marijuana. Options were advised.

Chase – W. 5th St. In reference to a named subject fleeing in vehicle from officers who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. He was apprehended after the vehicle pursuit turned into a foot pursuit. The passenger fled on foot and was not located. The driver was charged with felony fleeing, failure to stop for a stop sign, defective equipment, passing in a no passing zone, obstruction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

EMS Assist – Female walked into the Marathon on W Spring and Hwy 138, knocked items over and could barely stand. Transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS

Dispute – Sorrells St. Complainant was intoxicated, all was determined to be alright.

Dispute – Green St. – In reference to subject calling the police due to his children’s mother dropping off the kids at the house. All OK on location.

Domestic – Plaza Trace – In reference to an anonymous caller advising an assault had occurred at the residence. Spoke to both occupiers of the residence and they advised no assault had occurred.

Dispute – Michael Circle. Male subject extremely intoxicated busted glass and cut himself by mistake after an argument with house guest. Clear by EMS all was ok.

Dispute – Stowers St. – Verbal argument between couple on location. Situation mediated. All OK.

Burglary – Carwood Dr. Owner thought someone was inside of his home but it was determined to be his wife who was wearing head phones and did not respond when he called for her. All ok