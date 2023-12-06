MPD Reports: Suspected poisoning likely just an allergic reaction; stolen vehicle retrieved in Athens; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Towler St. – In reference to the suspicious vehicle, It was a red Ford Fiesta. The driver backed up too fast. No odor of an alcoholic beverage. Another motorist assisted in getting him out of the ditch.

Suspicious Vehicle – Breedlove Dr – In reference to a male riding a dirt bike, contact made with male and advised not to drive it on the road. All Ok.

Unsecure Premise – IHOP. In reference to an unsecure premise, the business was cleared and re secured,

Suspicious Person – Breedlove & McDaniel – In reference to individuals riding bikes on Breedlove. Contact made at Haven Inn, individuals were advised to put lights on their bikes and to ride on the right side of the road. All okay.

Violent Dispute – S Broad Street – male struck his juvenile son and placed him in a headlock. Upon arrival, the subject stood up and approached the responding officer. In doing so, he was escorted to the ground. He actively resisted while at the Monroe Police Department as well and caused a scene at the PD and at the Walton County jail. He was charged with Battery FVA, Cruelty to Children, and Obstruction. He also had an active warrant through Newton County. Use of Force completed.

Dispute Non-Violent – Sorrells St – In reference to a male and female disputing over child custody. Male subject was gone when officers arrived. All OK on location.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – N Midland Ave and E Marable St – Vehicle stopped for failure to obey traffic control device. Probable cause search was conducted due to marijuana odor. THC, MDMA, and open container were located in the vehicle. A crowd gathered around the traffic stop and refused commands to back away. Three were all arrested for Possession of Schedule I (x2).

Dispute Non Violent – W. Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to family of a patient being disruptive and attempting to prevent staff from treating patient. Situation mediated.

Stolen Vehicle – Davis St – In reference to a report of a dispute and stolen vehicle. The suspect was located in the stolen vehicle by Athens-Clarke County PD and was taken into custody. The subject was arrested on local charges by Athens-Clarke County PD and was charged with Battery and Theft by Taking – Motor Vehicle by Monroe PD.

Dispute – Lacy St; – Subject called 911 about a male subject damaging property. Upon arrival no subject answered the door. Officers remained on scene for a lengthy amount of time and attempted to make contact with someone. No subject ever came to the door to speak with the police. Contact was made later with the complainant, who denied pressing charges against a male subject for damage to property

Dispute – Magnolia Terrace; In reference to a female advising her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her doors and windows. He was gone when officers arrived. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring St @ FISH; In reference to a white in color GMC van stopped for expired registration. Driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Bibb COSO.

Business Alarm – South Broad Street @ Historic Courthouse- Back basement alarm activation. Perimeter of the building was checked, all doors and windows secured. Alarm Company notified.

Other Law – Ridge Rd.- Female subject thinks her aunt had poisoned a pie that was brought over last date, She was examined by staff at Piedmont Walton this date and they stated it appeared to be a mild allergic reaction.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Davis St @ Pine Park; Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The rear seat passenger was found to have a valid warrant for her arrest out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested without incident and turned over to staff on scene at the Walton County Jail.

Animal complaint – South Madison Ave- In reference to three pit-bulls loose in the area, no contact was made.

Narcotics Violation – East Church St @ High School Ave @ Pilot Park; In reference to juveniles smoking possible narcotics in the bathroom. All suspects were gone when officers arrived.

