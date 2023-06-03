MPD Reports: Suspects arrested with guns, including a 14-year-old; female floods room after eviction; suicide attempt

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 17 -25, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five part. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile complaint – Heritage Ridge Ct- Complainant called due to two juveniles cutting through his backyard. Report taken.

Dispute – Sorrells St; In reference to the complainant advising she did not want her mother on location. After confirming the mother did not have residency, she was asked to leave the location.

Traffic Stop – Subject was arrested on a warrant.

Criminal Trespass – South Broad Street- Call report of a theft in progress. Male subject was on site and arrested for Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Female subject was arrested on a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation, charges were also placed on her for giving a false name and criminal trespass.

Traffic Stop – subject was stopped for a tag light violation and arrest for possession of marijuana.

Suspicious person – Atha St: In reference to complainant advising a male subject was attempting to break into cars. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

EMS Assist – Magnolia St: In reference to male subject having seizures. Turned over to EMS.

Traffic Accident/Dui – Hwy 11/ Hwy 78 in reference to single vehicle accident. Male subject was placed under arrest for DUI. Gears report completed.

Unknown Law – N Broad St. In reference to a person laying on the roadway. Female subject was found sitting near the road at the top of Tanglewood. All ok and she walked back home.

Theft – Blaine St in reference to a female subject wanted to let the Police Know someone stole her Methadone and does not want to press charges.

Dispute – Tanglewood Ln; B. Female subject reported harassment by her ex-wife. Report completed and civil remedies advised.

Hit & Run – Alcovy Street in reference to a private property accident that occurred on 05/23/23.

Dispute – South Madison- In reference to an individual going to the FISH and causing a disturbance over food. The subject was gone when officers arrived.

Damage to Property – Hwy 78 & N. Broad. Drive shaft from Dump Truck damaged passenger car. Report completed and Dump truck impounded due to being on the roadway with no driver.

Dispute – W Spring St in reference to a female subject refusing to leave her room. Upon Officer arrival the female packed her belongings and left.

Property Damage – W Spring Street in reference to the female subject on call 13 flooded the bathroom. Report taken.

Dispute – West Spring in reference to a male subject wanting to get his stuff out of his room but the employee would not allow him. Subject was able to gather his belongings and leave.

Fraud – S Broad St: John’s Supermarket: In reference to an unknown male attempting to cash a fraudulent check. Report taken.

Fraud -MPD. Female subject reported an unknown person stealing her mother’s EBT money. Report completed.

Dispute – East Church Street- A verbal dispute over the slot machine in the store. Remedies advised.

MVC – Charlotte Rowell @ Pavillion Pkwy: Two vehicle MVC. Driver was arrested for DUI.

Fight – N Broad & Sorrells – One male one female in altercation due to female snatching money up that male dropped, female ran from scene and officers. She was apprehended and arrested for possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana less than an oz, obstruction, and tampering with evidence, she also had two outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

Dispute – E Fambrough St: Dispute between two subjects. Warrants taken on one female for Aggravated Assault.

Dispute – Pine Park St.- Made contact with the female subject and she stated that the male subject was gone and that she stated that she did not know his name when asked. She stated that he did not physically touch her just knocked her stuff from her hand.

Dispute – E Fambrough St: in reference to a previous call. The female subject was taken into custody.

Dispute – Sorrells St.- In reference to a subject refusing to leave, subject was gone upon officers arrival.

Burglary Report – S Madison Ave – Female subject called in reference to finding her front door open. Residence cleared, nothing missing or stolen.

Dispute – Pine Park – Female subject called in reference to being punched in the face. She was not on location when officers arrived.

Suspicious/Foot Chase – Wall St at New Lacy. Officers observed three males wearing dark clothing and hoods. One hoody matched the description in recent entering autos. One male failed to comply with commands and resisted with Officer. The subject was armed with two handguns. One handgun was found on the ground where the suspect was taken down. Another firearm was removed from his pants leg during the incident to arrest. Another male subject 14-years-of-age had a firearm in his waist band as well. Felony amount of marijuana was located on the subject who fled. Subject was identified as a named subject of Covington. He was charged with obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony possession of marijuana. The 14-year-old was charged with juvenile in possession of a firearm. OIC contacted RYDC, juvenile complainant form was filled out.

Prowler – Belle Meade – Complainant heard something outside her residence. Area was checked with negative contact.

Follow-up – Belle Meade – Complainant from call called back and requested to speak with an officer about possibly seeing someone again.

Suicide Attempt – High School Ave – In reference to a female taking more prescription pills than prescribed and cutting her arms. Turned over to EMS.