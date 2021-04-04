MPD Reports: Suspicious driver was just killing spider; Juveniles shoot with nerf gun into another vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 25 – April 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute -Gatewood Way Complainant and another subject got into a physical argument. The subject was placed under arrest for Aggravated Stalking and Simple Battery.

Other Law – Sporty Ln. In reference to the complainants’ daughter hearing a knock at the front door. The 14-year-old juvenile left the residence through a window in the back of the house. When mother arrived to check on the daughter she was discovered to be gone. Officers patrolled the area for the juvenile and located her back at the residence sitting on the front porch. It was Advantage Behavioral knocking at the front door looking for mother. All ok.

Property Damage – West Spring Street Subject jumped over the nurse’s station and knocked over a computer. Hospital staff did not want to press charges and subject was a mental evaluation patiant.

Dispute – Highway 11 (Deer Acres). Subject intoxicated and not cooperative on why officers were called. Stated that another subject hurt her. After investigating, was found to be from being intimate. All ok.

Damage to Property – Kelton Rd. Complainant reporting that someone had damaged her backyard gate and stole the catalytic converter off her truck. Report taken.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln several people on the street arguing. Upon investigation, dispute was between juveniles. All parties separated prior to officer arrival.

Traffic Stop -Chevron A gold passenger car stopped for multiple seatbelt violations. The driver and passenger both had Valid arrest warrants. Walton County Sheriff’s Office denied placing a hold.

Juvenile Prob – Selman Dr & McDaniel St. In reference to a silver Toyota Highlander occupied by 3 young white males with a nerf gun. The subjects shot the nerf bullet into another subjects’ vehicle and struck his wife in the glasses. Complainant advised he does not want any legal action taken but if contact is made then he wants them to be made aware of the consequences.

Suspicious Vehicle – Edwards St. & N. Madison. Driver attempting to kill spider in vehicle. All OK.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park. Subjects on location after park hours. Subjects advised of park hours and sent on their way.

Welfare check – North Broad St. Ref to a black female in a t-shirt walking in the roadway near Churches Chicken. Verbal dispute between female and boyfriend. Parties separated, all ok.

Dispute – US 78. Walton Truck Stop. Ref to a 21 YOA black male refusing to leave. He was issued a Criminal Trespass from Walton Truck Stop.

Scam -on Plaza Trce.. In reference to the complainant advising that they received papers stating that they were an employee of the apartment complex. Remedies were advised. All ok.

Theft report – North Broad St. Landlord reports a washer and dryer taken a month ago. Report taken.

Damage to Prop – S. Midland Ave. In Ref to owner wanting to file a report that his building was spray painted. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. Walmart. Subject that had been issued a criminal trespass warning was on sight. She was arrested, fingerprinted, then released.

Traffic Stop – E Church St at S Madison Ave. Tractor Trailer failed to obey traffic control device.