MPD Reports: Suspicious online activity involving a 9-year-old; grandmother arrested for child neglect over toddler’s breathing problems

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 27 – July 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

10-95 Transpo – Blaine Street @ MPD- In reference to a female subject being transported from Municipal Court to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported and handed over to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring; Piedmont- Call in reference to a Chevy pickup truck parked on the curb. Contact was made with the owner who had just received medical treatment from the hospital. The owner is working on removing his truck.

Damage to property – S. Madison Ave- Walton County Senior Center called in reference to a van window being broken while driving, report taken.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Blvd @ Carmichaels- In reference to subject stumbling out of Carmichaels and walking through the parking lot. Contact was made with subject and she was put up in the Haven Inn by Cindy Little with the FISH.

Child Abuse – Blaine Street @ MPD – In reference to the complainant wanting to report suspicious online activity involving his 9-year-old. Report taken, CID notified.

Mental Patient – Hwy 138; Great Oaks- Patient broke the exterior window to his bedroom. EMS transported patient to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation. Report taken.

Threats – W. Spring St; Walmart – In reference to two parties getting into a verbal altercation with each other in the parking lot. Parties separated, civil remedies advised.

Dispute – W Spring; Wendy’s- Dispute in drive thru between two parties. Parties separated and sent on their way.

Domestic – Overlook Crest- Verbal dispute between two parties. One party left the scene in an Uber and went to Decatur. Nothing criminal occurred.

Harassment – E. Fambrough St- Complainant called due to his brother contacting him wanting more money for rent and telling him they need to vacate the property, civil remedies advised.

Suspicious person – Church’s Chicken. In reference to a male subject wearing a camo hat banging on the window. All ok, the subject was advised to leave the premises.

Juvenile Problem – GW Carver Dr – Assisted EMS with finding the mother of an 18-month-old that was having breathing problems. Grandmother of the child was arrested for Child Neglect and transported to Walton Co. Jail. Warrants are pending.

Dispute – Pavilion Pkwy – In reference to a dispute between staff and customers. Staff advised subjects being unruly and throwing trash. Vehicle was gone prior to arrival.

Dispute – Pine Park; – In reference to juvenile fighting and an iPad being taken. The iPad was located and returned. Situation documented with conflicting stories.

Traffic stop/arrest – Hwy 138 at Alcovy River Bridge. In reference to a female subject being arrested for driving with suspended license and possession of Schedule II. Report taken, vehicle towed by Taylor’s, warrants taken.

Juvenile Runaway – Custom Way; – In reference to (14)yo running away from home while on Probation. She was located and returned home to her mother. DFACS Referral was completed, and Juvenile Complaint was completed.

Verbal dispute – Hill St. In reference to two parties arguing over one of them talking to other women on the phone. Remedies were advised and both parties agreed to separate for the night.

Traffic Stop/Stolen Vehicle – HWY 138 and HD Atha – In reference to a vehicle that was reported stolen by AVIS rental. Contact was made with the vehicle, felony stop conducted, vehicle was turned over to Taylors and the rental company advised they just wanted the vehicle back, occupants were picked up by family member.

Hit & Run – Aycock Ave in reference to a truck hit a box truck and left the scene. The driver and truck were located on the property.

Accident – E Marable St at Sweetgum Dr – Single Vehicle Accident. Vehicle went into ditch. Driver was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license. Front passenger, a 17 y/o complained of abdominal pain refused medical. Accident report completed.

Shots Fired – Claywill Cir. – in reference to multiple shots fired at the location. Officers located a Chevrolet Impala and the residence that had been shot.

Dispute – E Spring St Mr. Quicks – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Parties separated, all ok.

Dispute – Gatewood Way – residents complained that the locksmith was getting into a verbal dispute. Upon officers arrival residents requested the locksmith to leave.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 and Marable St – Vehicle stopped for speeding, driver was arrested for warrant out of Gwinnett County, Turned over to WCSO without incident.

Warrant Attempt – Cook Pl. – Attempted to locate a named subject, who has multiple active arrest

warrants. Negative contact on location. Two neighbors stated they had not seen him on location for several days.

