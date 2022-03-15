MPD Reports: Suspicious person says he was just dumpster diving for lottery tickets; another just sleeping in the car after being up all night

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Dispute – South Broad Street in reference to a female damaging her mother’s T.V. during a dispute. She was arrested for FV criminal trespass.

Fire Assist – Towler St, Fire requested PD for crowd control in reference to fire, Upon arrival the fire that was located was small and controlled. There was not a large crowd. ALL OK

Dispute – King St Apt A in reference to a male subject knocking on the callers door. He ran into the woods and fled the scene. Walton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the hotel where he was staying and were able to locate and arrest him.

Missing Person – in reference to Athens-Clarke County Police Department locating a man. Officers were able to confirm the well-being of the man and his mother was notified. He will be taken off of GCIC

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison Ave in reference to a person playing Pokemon in the park. He was sent on his way.

Other Law – Armistead Cir in reference to a subject wanting to know if he could ask a neighbor about some missing pallets. He was advised to wait until the morning at a reasonable time.

Dispute – Plaza Dr Dispute between complainant and her boyfriend. The boyfriend was arrested for an active warrant out of WCSO

Suspicious Vehicle – Dollar General S Broad. Blue Chevy pickup observed on location after business hours. Lights were on inside of the store, Units walked around the back of the store, front appeared ok. Dispatch attempted to make contact with the Vehicle owner.

Suspicious Person – Dollar General S Broad, male subject walked from the tree line into the parking lot, subject was wearing a fan-ell jacket and had on black work gloves, Subject stated he dumpster dives for lottery tickets. Subject was identified and pictures were taken and attached to the report.

Dispute – West Spring St – Haven Inn. Named subject on location arguing with staff. Account was settled all was ok.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St -Complainants stated a white male was passed out in his vehicle at the store. Contact made with the subject who stated he fell asleep after being up all night, consent search conducted negative on contraband.

Dispute – N Broad St (Deer Acres): In reference to a named subject wanting to retrieve her belongs from a room. She advised that she was arrested back on Thursday the 3rd. She was advised that her belongings were in the trunk of her vehicle. All okay.

Damage To Property – Tanglewood Ln. Complainant stated her vehicle was struck sometime within the last 24 hours, unknown suspect. Report taken.

Trespassing – Ashe Lane. In reference to the complainant stating that a subject was on location and was not supposed to be around him. The subject was not on location upon officer’s arrival. There was nothing found that stated the two were not supposed to be near each other. All okay.