MPD Reports: Suspicious person turned out to be homeless woman sleeping in her car; tractor-trailer hit and run and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Walker Drive; In reference to the complainant’s vehicle broken into overnight. A gun, cash and tools were stolen.

Traffic Stop/Arrest) Hampton Dr @ Meredith Ct; Named subject stopped due to the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle found the subject to be in possession of misdemeanor marijuana along with a 9mm handgun. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.

Suspicious person – W.Spring St. – Reference a female in a white Mazda possibly under the influence of drugs. Arrived on scene and spoke to her and she advised her vehicle broke down and she is homeless. Upon observation it did not appear like she was under the influence of any substance. Advised her that if Walmart asks her to leave in the future that she would have to leave.

Entering Auto Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Complainant advised incident occurred at Pine Park St; sometime between 2300 Hours to 0800 Hours. Medications reported to be taken. Report completed.

Fraud – West Spring St @ First Franklin Financial; In reference to report of a fraudulent loan taken out approximately 2 weeks ago.

Disabled Vehicle -Monroe Pavillion; In reference to assisting with tire change.

Unknown Law – Sycamore Court; In reference to a named female subject requesting officers but unwilling to advise why. Subject declined to speak with officers upon arrival, stated she wanted to go into witness protection.

EMS Assist – Pine Park St; In reference to 54-year-old male on the floor not breathing. Subject was deceased on arrival. CID and Coroner notified.

Damage to property – MLK Valero. In reference to a hit and run accident. Report Taken.

Suspicious Person – E Church Street, Chevron Gas Station- Identified individual bothering people at the gas station. His mother was called and picked him up. Employees did not want to Criminal trespass him. No further action taken.

Suspicious vehicle/Burglary call – Trailer lot at Henson Dr and Carwood Dr. Two subject were arrested for various charges to include; Burglary in the 2nd, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug related objects. Warrants taken, report taken.

Suspicious Person – Wheelhouse Ln- In reference to the complainant stating that a previous tenant made entry into the apartment. Painters on location with paper work showing they are supposed to be there. All ok.

Dispute – West Spring Street- in reference to a daughter called 911 saying she was arguing with her mother. The complainant called and canceled the call. The subjects were gone when officrs arrived.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and N Broad St – Vehicle was stopped for window tint and failure to maintain lane. Vehicle continued to travel at speeds of 90 miles per hour after officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Dispute – Lacy St – In reference to the complainant and her baby’s father getting into a verbal altercation. Remedies advised. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 & Aycock Ave – Named subject was stopped for speeding; a probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. THC gummies were located in the vehicle along with two firearms. The subject was arrested for possession of Schedule 1, speeding, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Taylors impounded the vehicle.

Traffic stop – S. Broad St.- Named subject was stopped for backing up on the roadway; he was arrested and released on a copy of the citation for driving with no license and backing up in the roadway.

Verbal Dispute – Hickory Dr. A couple was having a verbal dispute; Mediation was done with the parties.

Follow up – Subject called regarding a follow-up to a previous entering auto report. She discovered her Apple Air Pod Pros were missing and used the find my iPhone app to track the possible location of the stolen Air pods. A supplemental report was added to the initial report. Air pods were listed on GCIC as stolen, and CID was notified.

Welfare Check – Tall Oaks Ln.- Complainant was worried about his friend who could not be contacted. The friend was contacted prior to officer’s arrival.

Hit and Run – W. Spring St – In reference to a tractor trailer hitting a passenger car and then leaving the scene. Driver was located later on HWY 78 and arrested for Hit and Run and Released on a citation.

Dispute – Hwy 78.- in reference to tractor trailer driver’s refusing to pay for overnight parking. The drivers paid the employee for the parking.