MPD Reports: Suspicious vehicle was Uber driver waiting for a fare; slew of domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 21 – 28, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats – W. Spring St. – Female complainant reported a voicemail left on the answering machine containing threats. The VM was left by a confirmed mental patient and the VM consisted of a bunch of rambling and stated “I’ll blow her brains out”. Report taken

Dispute – King St. – In reference to a verbal altercation and one locked the other out of the residence. Remedies were advised.

Civil Issue – E. Spring St. Complainant reported possible fraudulent charge by staff on location and was unable to provide any evidence. Report completed and civil remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – 78 E and Aycock – Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Driver was arrested and released on a copy of the citation for driving on a suspended license.

Suspicious Person – Etten Drive- In reference to a named female on location attempting to hit someone with a pipe wrench. She was located and after being given multiple verbal commands and issued K9 warnings she dropped the pipe wrench. She was taken to the hospital and 10-13’d in lieu of charges.

Civil Issue – Pine Park. Female subject reported her boyfriend attempted to take a shared car. He was gone when officers arrived upon officer’s arrival and does have a warrant for serious injury by vehicle.

Suspicious Person – CVS – In reference to a named subject being on location, and having been criminally trespassed. The subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78, dispatch call due to a motorist failing to maintain lane. Officer located vehicle and contacted Walton County Sheriff’s Office. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – White Oak Ln – In reference to a silver SUV throwing fireworks in the complainant’s front yard. Report taken.

Dispute – Cedar Ln – Female subject advised her roommate was drunk on location. Civil remedies advised.

Missing Person – Classic Trail; Apt A – In reference to a female subject reporting that her daughter was being held against her will in Dekalb County. No crime occurred in Monroe. The daughter had a dispute with a named subject in Dekalb. She returned home later, safe and sound. Dekalb was notified.

Suspicious Person – Pinnacle Bank – Individual in dark clothing observed pacing in the back parking lot of Pinnacle Bank. Contact made, individual was on the phone, all okay.

Fraud – South Broad St @ John’s Supermarket; In reference to numerous fraudulent checks being cashed. Report taken.

Other Law – East Spring St; Dairy Queen – In reference to complainant believing to have seen her brother’s truck that was stolen in 2010. The truck was located and confirmed to not be the stolen vehicle. All OK on location.

Traffic stop/ Arrest – Walker Dr. @ Mathis St.- Male subject stopped for traffic offense. Driver and the sole passenger were both found to have valid warrants for their arrest. They were both arrested for their outstanding warrants. One was also charged for giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. Both were both turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Domestic Dispute – Elm Dr- Two female subject arguing over $5. Parties separated, and civil remedies advised.

Firearms – Baker St; Nationwide Insurance – In reference to reports of firearms. Upon arrival, it was determined to be an issue with the transformer in the area. City of Monroe Utilities advised. All OK on location.

Dispute – Ridge Rd, – In reference to the complainant being assaulted by a named subject. Warrants for Battery (FV), Criminal Damage to Property and Cruelty to Children (x4) have been taken.

Suspicious Persons – West Spring St at Hwy 138- Male subject panhandling. Sent on his way without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad NB at Victory Dr- White Honda Passenger car following Tractor Trailer too closely. Driver was stopped and warned for following too closely.

Firearms – Old Mill Run – in reference to multiple shots in the area, possibly from the back of the neighborhood or Young Pines area. Old Mill Run was checked, Young Pines, and Baron Properties.

Fight – Pavilion Pkwy; Ross- Reference to a fight between two males in the parking lot of Ross. One party was stopped and identified; the other party left the scene in a vehicle. Report taken.

1013 Runaway – Piedmont-Walton. In reference to a male subject leaving Piedmont. The subject was found to have already been discharged from Piedmont. Subject was released.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 138 / Micheal Etchinson – Female subject stopped for failure to maintain lane. She was discovered to have warrants for her arrest out of Dawson County SO. She was taken into custody and turned over to Walton County Sherff’s Office without incident.

Unknown Problem – Spruce Ln. In reference to asubject acting out high on narcotics seeking drug money and ran out the back door once officers arrived on scene. The subject has no active warrants, area checked with negative contact. Civil remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Double Springs Church Road – In reference to a traffic stop conducted on a black Chevy Tahoe. Registered Owner was arrested for active warrant WCSO. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle/Subject – West Spring St. -Home Depot – The subject was sitting in the vehicle in the parking lot of The Home Depot. The subject stated she was an Uber driver and waiting for a customer to go and pick up.

