MPD Reports: Sussies Wings restaurant damaged by U-Haul; Lost debit card hit with $4,000 on cash app; Domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St; F.I.S.H. In reference to male subject on location sleeping in his car. The direct has given permission for him to be on location throughout the night. No action taken.

Mental Health Patient – Union Street- In reference to a 23-year-old male subject hearing things. Mother advised he is not on location. Unable to provide a location of the subject.

Follow Up – E Spring St. Monroe Motor Inn. Reference to damage to property call at Sussies Wings, U- Haul leaving the scene of accident on 11/01/2023 U-Haul and driver were located at Monroe Motor Inn. The driver was arrested and transported to Monroe PD fingerprinted and released on citations. Leaving the scene of an accident, hit and run.

Dispute – 3rd St- Verbal dispute between a male and female over money. Situation resolved. Report taken.

Fraud – Southview Drive in reference to the complainant‘s bank called and told her she had charges on her account that she did not make. Report taken.

Fraud – Monroe Police Dept- In reference to the complainant losing her debit card in October and an unknown party transferring $4000 to CahsApp. Report taken.

Agency Assist – East Marable – In reference to standing by with DFCS while they checked the welfare of a child and made a safety plan. All ok.

Dispute – E Fambrough St. – in reference to two older brothers arguing about bills that needed to be paid.

Civil Issue – Blaine St. – Female subject wanted to report that her son’s father tried to access one of their closed accounts. Civil issue, report taken at the complainant’s request.

Suspicious Person – North Broad Street – In reference to a white female with a needle in her pocket in the area. Officer patrolled the area and had negative contact.

Fraud – Southview Drive in reference to the complainant gave her credit card to an employee in Athens. The employee bought extra stuff with the credit card without her permission. The complainant was told to make the report in Athens.

Suspicious Person – South Madison Ave in reference to a female sitting in the front yard. All okay.

Juvenile Problem – Woodchase Subdivision: Complainant stated that she saw three juveniles holding signs by the road. Contact was made and they stated they were going back home.

Unknown Law – Spring St and Plaza Dr. – In reference to male subject in the middle of the roadway having a mental episode. The subject was taken in to custody and 10-13 in lieu of charges. Turned over to Piedmont Walton.

Found Property – In reference to a handgun magazine found inside of Popeye’s by an employee. Magazine was returned to owner.

Juvenile Complaint – N Midland Ave. – In reference to juveniles being observed in the area of a vacant house. Area checked, negative contact.

Loud Music – Highland Creek Dr. – Area check conducted, negative contact with loud music.

Dispute – Green St. – In reference to a female and male having a verbal altercation over money. The situation was mediated and subjects were separated. The subject was given a courtesy ride to a Hillcrest apartment per his request. Report taken.

Juvenile Complainant – Hillcrest Commons, complaint of juveniles knocking on doors looking for a named subject. Juveniles were no longer on location at Hillcrest Commons when law enforcement officer arrived .

Other Law – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a male subject, who is deaf, on location and occupying the bathroom for over an hour. All ok on location.

Traffic Stop – Alcoy St @ Broad St: Traffic stop for brake light requirements. A male passenger, was found to be in possession of meth, Percocet, marijuana, trazadone, firearm, outstanding warrants and over $7,000 in cash. The passenger was arrested on multiple felony warrants.

Shoplifting – Quality Foods 748 W. Spring St. – Female subject was arrested for shoplifting and obstruction after stealing from Quality Food and resisting arrest. Warrants taken and report completed.

