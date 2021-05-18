MPD Reports: Tax returns and stimulus checks stolen; animal complaint of a thin cow turned out to be a dairy cow

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 6 – 13, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Offense – N Broad St @Valero: A Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Habersham County warrant following a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane.

Dispute – Deer Acres Inn.- In reference to a complainant advising the clerk at the hotel asked him to leave after he had already paid for a room. Issue resolved.

Identity Theft – S. Broad St: complainant reported that a female subject had been stealing his tax returns and stimulus checks starting in 2019. report taken.

Dispute – E. 5th Street – Dispute between two parties. One was arrested on state charges for disorderly conduct.

Damage To Property -Clubside Drive @ Alcovy Street – In reference to driver striking a 2×4 causing damage to the side mirror of vehicle.

Dispute – A Monroe man was arrested for disorderly conduct for using severe profanity while his (4) year old daughter sat within earshot. Warrant taken.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138 @ Alcovy Bridge – Vehicle and subject matching description observed well into the county. Appeared as though she was changing a tire. All OK, vehicle was not in the roadway,

Animal Complaint – Walker Dr. Met with the residence about their cow. The cow was a breed that doesn’t get fat because it’s a dairy cow.

Threats – Skyline Trce. In reference to a juvenile calling other juveniles names. Remedies advised to parents.

Traffic Stop – Alcovy St @ Clubside Dr. – Traffic stop for dark window tint. Consent to search given. THC vape pen was found during the subsequent search. The subject was arrested for Possession of Schedule I and window tint violation.

Juvenile Complainant -Tanglewood Dr at Tanglewood Ln. In reference to 8-10 juveniles throwing water balloons and striking the complainants vehicle. The complainant did not want to meet with the officer. Area checked, negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Edwards St. In reference to an unknown male in the complainant’s backyard. The male was the complainants neighbor, all ok.

Disturbing the Peace – N Broad St at E Highland. Loud music coming from wedding venue. Noise ordinance was advised.