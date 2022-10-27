MPD Reports: Teen refuses to get out of bed; family argument about property of elderly female; domestic disputes and juvenile runaways

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 15 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Rose Ison Ter in reference to a 15-year-old refusing to get out of the bed. The juvenile was getting dressed upon officer arrival.

Assault – Blaine Street – In reference to the complainant advising that her son was “jumped” on Sept. 11 and on Oct. 12 by a group of juveniles. Report taken.

Shoplifting – N Broad in reference to a female subject stealing beer. She was placed under arrest and was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Blaine Street – In reference to the complainant having issues with family members in regard to the property at East Marable Street. Request was made for Officer to stand by while they changed the locks on the residence. All ok.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St.- Georgia probation management had a probationer who had a warrant for violation of probation. Suspect was transported to WCSO and turned over to jail staff.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/City Limits – In reference to a motorcycle driving recklessly towards the City. Officers had negative contact.

Dispute – Mayfield Drive in reference to an ex-employee arguing about his truck title and was refusing to leave. The subject was gone upon the officer arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to a call about a subject slumped over in a vehicle. All was ok and the subject was advised not to park in the grass.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St at HWY 78 in reference to a female waiving at vehicles. All okay

Dispute – Carwood Drive – In reference to the complainant not wanting her brother at the residence. The brother does not have residency. Remedies were advised.

Dispute – Pilot Park – Complainant advised subjects were screaming in the area. Area checked and Officers had negative contact.

follow up – Overlook crest- In reference to a runaway juvenile that had come home while her grandma was out of the house. Area check conducted of the neighborhood, negative contact.

Suspicious Person -Bell St. Report of person walking down the road yelling at the complainant, area checked with no contact.

Traffic Stop – Davis St @ Ash St – Stopped a vehicle due to a 3rd brake light being out and a strong odor of marijuana. PC search was done, and nothing found. Driver was arrested for driving with no license.

Dispute – S Madison Ave- In reference to a dispute between a couple. The female stated they got into a verbal altercation, and he left. Remedies Advised. All ok.

Entering Auto – Carwood Dr: In reference to possible entering auto. Car alarm found going off by itself. Caller has history of 10-96.

Unknown Law – Deer Acres Inn; – In reference to a possible dispute occurring. Two people advised all was okay and they were playing video games.

Suspicious Vehicle – Chestnut Cupboard & Baron Properties – In reference to a black charger hitting a mailbox and a passenger in the vehicle possibly hitting a male. Area checked, negative contact with vehicle.

Suspicious vehicle – South Broad at Atha Street in reference to a vehicle riding with his bright lights on the complainant. Negative contact.

Vehicle Pursuit – N. Broad St & Deer Acres. Male arrested for felony fleeing and reckless driving following a chase. Mr. He was the suspect in an aggravated assault and theft of motor vehicle in Social Circle.

Civil Dispute – 4TH ST; family arguing over elderly female’s property. Remedies advised.

Found property – Irvin St in reference to the complainant took a bag after arguing with someone on Lacy St. The bag was returned to a friend on Lacy St.

Suspicious Vehicle – Church St. Complainant reported that people were following him. No persons observed and subject is flagged as mentally unstable in Spillman.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest- In reference to named juvenile returning home. Juvenile was removed from GCIC as missing.