MPD Reports: Teens cause concern in downtown Monroe when they point splat guns at each other

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 16- 23, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Teens with splat guns caused concerns a week ago, Saturday, May 18, when people in downtown Monroe and in Monroe businesses were startled by teens with what appeared to be guns reportedly being pointed at each other. A couple of the teens ran when approached by police and were chased down and arrested. It turned out the guns were actually splat guns. However, such guns have been mistaken for real guns on occasion and this is another example that such incidents do occur.

Agency Assist – Gatewood Way – Assisted US Marshals in serving an arrest warrant on a male subject. He was taken into custody without incident.

Theft Report – W Spring St – In reference to a theft of money at Big Lots. Report taken.

Unknown – W Spring St – In reference to a female subject was sleeping in her vehicle. She was placed under arrest for driving to Walmart on a suspended driver’s license.

Dispute – West Spring Street – In reference to subject disputing with a previous employer over pay. Situation mediated and the pay was corrected.

Lost Item – N Broad St; Scoops – In reference to subject having lost his wallet, last seen at Scoops on 05/14/24 at approximately 1300-1330 hours. Subject was unsure of exactly when or where he had misplaced it, but had already contacted Scoops and been advised they did not have it. An unknown subject had attempted to withdraw $250.00 from his CashApp account last date in Lexington, KY. Report taken.

Lost Item – Planet Fitness – In reference to subject losing his wallet inside of the business between 1600-1715 hours. Staff advised they could not share their surveillance footage without approval from their IT department, and provided an email address to request the footage. Email sent, report taken.

Traffic Stop / Warrant – W Highland / N Jackson St – Subject was stopped due to a tag light violation. He had outstanding warrants (Probation Violations) from two GA agencies, one for Larceny and Arson. Dooly County and Houston County. Warrants were confirmed and Watkins was transported to the Walton County Jail.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Drive – Reference to complainant reporting all four tires slashed on her vehicle. Report taken. Case number provided.

Suspicious Persons – Ace Hardware – In reference to two vehicles parked behind Ace Hardware. Subjects were on location getting pallets, and had permission to do so. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Applebee’s – In reference to a customer who was passed out at the bar. The Male subject was given a courtesy ride to his residence. All ok.

Dispute – Towler St – In reference to the complainant hearing yelling from the neighboring apartment. Contact was made and all was ok on location.

Prowler – Davis St – In reference to subject knocking on the complainants windows. The area was checked and negative contact was made with subject.

Dispute – Stewart Ct – Complainant stated she was involved in a dispute. During the investigation, the complainant was placed under arrest. She resisted and was tased. Turned over to jail staff. Use of Force completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 City Limits – In reference to a possible drunk driver. Negative contact.

Dispute – Lacy St.. Complainant called in reference to subject and her having a verbal dispute. Complainant advised subject struck her. Complainant does not have any signs of redness or marks or an unbiased witness. Third party advised officers that complainant stated she was going to tell the police that subject struck her to try to get him locked up. Report taken.

Unknown Law – Tanglewood Lane – Verbal Dispute between two parties. Situation mediated and parties were separated.

Wanted Person – N Broad St – Named subject located with active warrants out of Walton County. Arrested and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Alarm – Stonecreek Bend. – Windows and doors are secure. Pets are inside the home and they are setting off the interior motion detector. This is the reason for multiple alarms at this address/residence. Attempted to contact the alarm company to see if they are able to reach the key holder. They advised to have dispatch contact them.

Firearms – South Broad Street in reference to juveniles pointing a gun at each other while they were in the building. After speaking with the juveniles, they had a splat gun. Two of the juveniles were placed under arrest for running from WCSO.

Theft – Perry Street in reference to a female subject stole approximately $ 80 from a credit card.

Shoplifting – Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Tractor Supply – Female subject arrested and released on a citation for shoplifting from TSC.

Suspicious Persons – N Broad St.; Story Shop – In reference to three juveniles walking around with what appeared to be fake guns. Area was checked on foot. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop – Shops @ Breedlove, Subject was stopped for failure to yield and subsequently was placed under arrest for driving on a suspended license.

Loud Music – Landers St. – Anonymous caller called in reference to loud music at the fairgrounds. Patrolled the area, all was ok.

