MPD Reports: Telephone and text threats of violance by unknown person; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats – Towler St A named subject received a phone call from an unknown male subject who made threats to harm her. The report was made options were advised.

Threats – Springer Lane- Two people reported threatening text messages and phone calls from an unknown person threatening to shoot them. Report taken.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr. – Female stated her child’s father would not leave her residence. The female refused to cooperate.

Dispute – Glen Iris Dr: In reference to two brothers arguing over one not taking his mental medication. It was discovered that one had an active warrant out of Lumpkin County. Report made.

Welfare Check – Etten Dr. In reference to making contact with a subject that had been assaulted. Contact was made with subject who advised she was ok. It was determined this involved an incident from the previous evening where the suspect was arrested.

Theft – S Madison Ave. In reference to a theft of a King sized bed frame that was sitting outside. Suspect possibly an older b/m driving a blue Dodge pick up

Damage to Property – S Broad St. In reference to a tow truck running over a water line in the yard.

Other Law – Plaza Dr (Country Grove Apart): In reference to a subject giving the wrong item to this residence. She was given civil remedies and advised that DoorDash would handle it.

HIt and run accident – South Broad Street at East Washington Street: In reference to a woman being rear ended by a Honda passenger car. Minor damage and the Honda left the scene. Report Taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring St (Beautyville): In reference to a named female subject trying to shoplift merchandise from the business. Prosecution was declined.

Burglary – Gatewood Way in reference to an unknown person at the door. The neighbor knocked on the backdoor, all ok.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St in reference to a named subject on location refusing to leave. He was made to leave, all ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Sim’s Gas Station in reference to a red dodge pickup truck with tags on it that did not belong to the vehicle, vehicle was driven by a named subject. The vehicle was towed.

Dispute – Custom Way in reference to a dispute between two subjects. One was intoxicated and stated that that the other hit him. There was no evidence and the subject accused left the residence for the night.

Suspicious Person -Hammock Park in reference to a group of adults in the park after hours, they were sent on their way. All ok

Dispute – Landers St. In reference to two people having a verbal dispute. The woman allegedly invited him over, and then got upset because he was there. The male has a valid probation violation, and left the scene prior to officer’s arrival. Negative contact with him in the area.