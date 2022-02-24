MPD Reports: Tenant in what was supposed to be a vacant house was victim of a scam; man runs off road in diabetic medical emergency

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Littering – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to an instructor at Motivate Martial Arts, reporting that a W/M driving an older model Dodge Dakota litters in front of their business every morning. The complainant stated the subject throws a biscuit wrapper out of his window after he eats in the parking lot every morning between the hours of 0650 and 0715. Extra patrol requested.

Damage to Property – Meadow walk Drive. In reference to a vehicle striking the complainant’s mailbox. The driver of the vehicle was on location, and stated he had a diabetic episode, and slightly ran off of the road.

Suspicious Person – Windsor Drive. In reference to a subject in a vacant house. The rental company was on location for an inspection and made contact with a female in what was supposed to be a vacant house. After investigation, the tenant was a victim of a scam, and is in conversation with the rental company for a solution. All okay at this time.

Juvenile complaint – N Madison; Little Oaks Preschool. Ongoing issue with Juveniles being on property. The Complainant had pictures of juveniles today. Negative contact was made.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at George L. Pike Parkway: In reference to a named subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Intoxicated person – E Church st at the Amici, in reference to a named subject who was intoxicated. He was bought back to the personal care home he left.

Follow up call – Horizon Ct. The Suspect vehicle was located, and the driver was charged with hit-and- run. Video footage was obtained.

Violent Domestic – Highland Creek Dr. Verbal dispute between complainant and her husband. Complainant alleged during a verbal dispute her husband had a knife in his hand. Upon further investigation, no crime had been committed as he was using the knife to cut moving boxes and the complainant was on a different floor of the residence. Situation mediated.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris @ Edwards St. Vehicle stopped for flashing blue lights inside the vehicle. Probable cause search was conducted. He was arrested for possession schedule II, drug related objects and drugs to be kept in original container.

W Spring @ Wayne St -Named subject was located standing in the parking lot behind the old PD. Contact was made due to thefts in the city. Consent to search his bag was given, no tools were located. The subject was released.

Loitering – Carver Pl in reference to a male lurking behind the residence when the caller came home. The area was checked with negative contact.

Open gate – Mayfield Dr. Peach State Waste. Side gate opened, checked back lot, all appeared ok on location

Suspicious Vehicle -Shop at Breedlove. Homeless couple sleeping in their car. They were sent on their way.

Entering Auto – Maple Way. Upon arrival, the alleged victim was gone. She returned shortly thereafter and was identified. She stated that she fell asleep and when she awoke, her mobile phone was gone. She alleged it was taken by a subject. She stated that she had traded an amp for it, but that they had disputed over the value and fairness of the trade. As this was a civil issue and no third party observed any crime, officers returned to service.

Suspicious Activity – N Broad, front door open to a Ram pickup. Made contact with the owner to ensure nothing was taken. The owner stated nothing was missing but forgot to shut the door when he returned home last night.

Follow Up – Plaza Trace in reference to a suspicious vehicle on 2/15/22. The complainant requested for extra patrol because an older white male driving a red Nissan passenger car has seen several times in the apartment complex.

Dispute – King Street in reference to a argument between the complainant and the husband. Both parties were separated, and report taken.

Harassment – Blaine St. MPD: In reference to the complainant stating someone is putting stuff in their air vents.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78EB AT Jim Daws: Named subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants following a traffic stop for an expired tag. He was transported to the jail without incident.

Illegal parking – Midland Avenue. Two vehicle owners contacted, to have vehicles removed.

Dispute – Sycamore Ct. – Reference to a verbal dispute between father and son. Remedies advised.