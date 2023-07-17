MPD Reports: Theft; suicide attempts; animal complaints; traffic stop arrests and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 6 – 13, 2023. This is the second part. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

K9 Complaint – Hwy 11 & Saratoga Drive @ Waffle House; Anonymous complainant called about a white K9 loose in the area. Negative contact made with the K9.

Found Property – Double Springs Church Road @ Walton Board Of Education; Complainant reported 10 industrial boxes of Hand Sanitizer sitting on the side of the road. Boxes were located and contact was made with the distributor via telephone. The distributor donated the hand sanitizer to the MPD. All 10 boxes were placed in the MPD garage.

Theft Report – Baron Drive @ Gliding Lane- While investigating a call male subject reported a black male stole a laptop from him, and displayed a firearm tucked in his waistband. He advised the incident occurred around 2100-2300 hours on 07/05/2023. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton Entrance; Subject stopped for numerous traffic offenses. He was found to have felony parole warrants for his arrest out of the state of Arkansas. The front seat female passenger provided officers with a false name and date of birth and was arrested. The vehicle was impounded and during an inventory of the vehicle, the female subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both subjects were turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – S Broad St In reference to complainant requesting to report theft of a bracelet and clothing. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest) Davis St at S Broad St- Vehicle stopped for expired registration, no insurance, and front passenger not wearing seatbelt. An inventory search of the vehicle for items of value was conducted. A male subject arrested for Possession of Schedule II- Oxycodone and was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Suicide Attempt – Breedlove Dr, Ridgeview; Ridgeview patient consumed Hand Sanitizer and was being belligerent. Upon officer arrival the patient was cooperative and transported to the Piedmont Walton hospital.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St @ East Church St; In reference to a Juvenile male riding his bike in the roadway. Juvenile was advised to stay on sidewalk and out of the roadway.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to a K9 locked in a vehicle. Vehicle was gone and call canceled prior to officer’s arrival.

Dispute – West Spring Street @ TMobile; In reference to a subject on location disputing with staff and refusing to leave. The customer left the store before officer arrival. The staff was instructed to call back if they return in order for them to be criminally trespassed.

Theft Report – Blaine St. In reference to a female subject reporting her purse stolen from F.I.S.H. thrift store at 424 E Spring St. Report taken.

Ems assist – E Marable St.- In reference to a male subject identified found dead in his home by his mother. Corner contacted and turned over to Young Levett Funeral Home.

Juvenile complaint – W Marable St; In reference to both parties advising Juveniles are harassing each other. Both parties were advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Midland @ E Spring St. Vehicle was called in on in reference to possibly being a drunk driver. Negative contact made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Woodland Rd. – Black Ford F150 in the area stating to the homeowner he is trying to save them money on their homes.

Dispute – Felker St: In reference to a third party call advising of a dispute. Contact was made with the male and his girlfriend who advised they were just arguing over food and that she has been off of her medication. All appeared ok.

Dispute – Pine Park St; In reference to a third party caller advising a female subject was being abused by her boyfriend. She denied any forms of abuse and was advised of the TPO process and eviction process.

Suspicious person – Hwy 78 & Unisia Dr: In reference to a complainant advising a female was waving down cars. Contact was made with the subject who advised she was homeless and just left a residence she was currently staying at. All appeared ok.

Welfare Check – Breedlove Dr. Ridge View- Third party caller that a named subject was there and released but they would not release his items to him, no subject by that name was listed in the facility.

Firearms or Fireworks – S Broad St Subject stated it could have been fireworks negative with either in the area.

Dispute Violent/ Search Warrant – Ash Lane- In reference to a male subject pointing a firearm at seven individuals. A search warrant was conducted on the residence and the firearm was located. The subject was charged with 7 cts. Of Agg. Assault, Felony obstruction and poss. Of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Suicide Attempt – Oak Ridge – In reference to a named subject in the vehicle with it running inside a closed garage. He was checked out by EMS

Dispute – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to the manager and a named subject arguing. Remedies advised the situation was mediated.

Illegal parking – S Madison Ave; 2412 Cafe: Multiple vehicles parked on location after hours. Owners of the vehicles premises without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – City Hall Parking Lot – Subject was asleep at the wheel of the vehicle, stated he left taco and beers. Subject called a ride to pick him up.

EMS Assist – Plaza Trce. Assist EMS with Fire gained entry upon my arrival. Turned over to EMS

Warrant Service – W Spring Street, Ihop Restaurant; Subject was arrested on warrants for disorderly conduct and probation violation. He was transported to WCSO.

Domestic Dispute – Sycamore Court; In reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects. Report taken.

Harassment – Wheel House Ln; Female subject reporting another was posting about her on Facebook. Remedies advised.