MPD Reports: Thefts; assaults; suspicious vehicles and slew of domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Firearms – Wheel House Ln. In reference to one person hearing several gunshots in the area. Negative contact.

Theft report – N Broad St: In reference to the complainant, claiming her roommate stole her mother’s firearm. She could not provide a serial number for the firearm. Report taken.

Shoplifting – South Broad Dollar General: In reference to three males entering the store and possibly taking cell phone chargers.

Damage to property – Unisia Dr; Walmart Dist. truck stop. In reference to a tractor trailer being struck by another in the past 48 hours. Report taken.

Suspicious Persons call – E Spring St, Spring Street Laundry. In reference to two suspicious persons on location refusing to leave the property. They were gone when officers arrived

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 at James Huff Rd. In reference to James Allen walking on the side of the roadway. Male was transported to his residence at on James Huff Rd.

Assault – Wheel House Lane in reference to a physical altercation between a female and male subject. The male was gone prior to officer arrival. The female was arrested for an active Aggravated Assault warrant through Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Warrant for battery to be taken for the male.

Warrant Attempt – Custom Way; – In reference to an attempt to locate a suspect who has active arrest warrants. Negative contact with anyone on location.

Theft – West Spring St @ The Carwash; In reference to two yellow traffic cones stolen from the premises. Subject was located and the father of the juvenile returned the cones to the responding officers. The subject was given a criminal trespass warning from this location.

Other Law – Tanglewood Dr.- In reference to the caller coming home to find a subject laying down in the backyard screaming. He was turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Meadowview Dr- In reference to two sisters arguing in the residence. The complainant stated that they were arguing over her sister’s kids not keeping their room clean. Remedies advised.

Wanted Person – Towler St in reference to a female subect had an outstanding warrant. She was transported to the Walton County Courts.

Verbal Domestic – Glenwood Dr. Male and female arguing, both parties stated that they were fine, and that it was just verbal.

EMS Assist – Double Springs Church Road (MAHS). In reference to a 17-year-old student having a seizure. EMS was called and responded.

Damage to Property – Double Springs Church Road (MAHS). In reference to a vehicle damaged at the construction site. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Quik Pick Food Mart- In reference to a male on location asking customers for money. Subject was gone when officers arrived. Store clerk advised to call back if subject returns.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad St at Court St in reference to a motorcycle driving recklessly. Negative contact.

Mental Person – South Broad Street in reference to a female subject was “talking out of her head.” Taylor advised EMT she does not want to go to the hospital.

Suspicious Person – Chevron on S Broad St- In reference to a male subject matching the description of the subject in previous call on location asking customers for money. Subject was gone when officers arrived. The store clerk requested extra patrol during the evening hours.

Dispute – Highland Ter.- In reference to the caller and her father disputing over persons allowed into the residence and property. Remedies advised.

Suspicious person – Michael Cir in reference to three juveniles walking around a house that has been broken into before by the juveniles. Negative contact.

Demented Person – Southside Mobile Home Park – In reference to the subject from a previous call on location wanting to be taken to the hospital. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. – Dispute between a male Sr. and Jr., and a female subect. Jr went to the address to retrieve his property, and a dispute occurred between the parties. Jr was pepper sprayed by the female. Conflicting stories from both parties. Parties were advised of the Temporary Protection Order process. Report taken.

Dispute – S Broad St. – In reference to a subject kicking a window at the daycare center. He made suicidal threats while the officer was on the scene; he was 10-13 in lieu of charges.

Stolen Vehicle – Knight St – In reference to a subject thinking his vehicle was stolen. Upon investigation, it was discovered that his vehicle was not stolen, and it was left where he parked it last.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad St: Walgreens – Complainant stated she was almost ran off the road. Made contact with the suspect vehicle at Walgreens, illegally parked in the handicapped spots. The female stated she was blocked in by the complainant.