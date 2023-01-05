MPD Reports: Thefts; suicidal threats; welfare checks and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – North Broad Street @ Golden Pantry: In reference to clerk and customer disputing over broken air machine.

Dispute – Jack Peters: Female complainant reporting that another female subject “keyed” her vehicle. On scene a blue Honda Accord had several scratch marks on it. Video footage did not physically show the subject damaging the complainant’s vehicle. Photos of damage have been uploaded to the case file for further review. Report taken.

Theft – W Spring St; Walmart- Walmart Loss prevention reporting named female subject on video taking $40 in cash that was left at self-checkout. She was arrested for theft by taking.

Theft – Walmart -Complainant stated their wallet was stolen, complainant located the item prior to arrival.

Dispute – E Marable Hot Spot. Subject left cell phone on location. Report of a possible dispute between phone owner and husband arguing. Phone was returned to owner all was ok parties were separated prior to arrival, verbal only.

Child Custody – Tigers Way. In reference to child custody exchange between complainant and resident. Custody exchanged with no issue. Report taken.

Dispute – W Marable St In reference to complainants daughter and niece verbally arguing over Christmas. Both parties separated and remedies were advised.

Dispute – Roosevelt St. Verbal dispute over Christmas presents. Remedies advised.

Warrant Service – Mr. Quicks. Male subject on located on location with active warrants. He was arrested on outstanding warrants, possession of schedule II, and possession of drug related objects.

Loud Music – Plaza Drive Apt 11 in reference to loud music. Resident on location advised to turn music down. All ok

Suicide Threat – West Spring Street: Male subject called in reference to suicidal thoughts and weather- related injuries. Turned over to Piedmont Walton.

Theft Report – Baker St: Male complainant reported that he believed a named male subject had stolen his PS4 and Oculus system. The subject was questioned at his residence in front of his mother. He did not steal the gaming system. Report taken.

Dispute – North Midland Ave- Couple on location disputing about relational issues. Situation mediated parties agreed to separate.

Warrant Service – Green St: Warrant attempt on named subject. No contact at residence. Vacant residence due to recent fire.

Suspicious Vehicle -HWY 78 @ Sardis Church: In reference to an unknown caller stating she was in a vehicle disputing and disconnected the line. Unable to reestablish contact. Area checked. Negative contact.

EMS Assist -Dorothy Dr: EMS requested assistance with crowd control on scene. Patient was taken by EMS without incident.

Dispute – Nelson St in reference to a dispute between two subjects that occurred in Social Circle. Male was arrested on charges taken by Social Circle Police.

Dispute – Wilkins Dr: In reference to the complainantl wanting his Ex-girlfriend to leave his residence. Both parties separated and remedies were advised.

Loud music – Towler St Apt2. Music was turned off all was ok

Traffic Stop – Bank of America: Vehicle stopped for running red light. Vehicle had no valid insurance and expired tag. Driver was cited. Vehicle was impounded by Taylors.

Disabled Vehicle – Carwood & Mayfield. Disabled vehicle (TFJ2008) disabled and partially in the roadway. Vehicle removed by Taylor’s.

Welfare Check – Responded to Bridge Port Place in reference to a welfare check on the residents that live at location, due to husband possibly being in an unstable mental state of mind. The subject was calling an old manager stating he was going to hurt himself. Residents that were in the home were fine.