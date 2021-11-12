MPD Reports: Threat to shoot UPS man if he comes back on property; suspected sexual assault reported

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This was the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – E Spring St (Taylor’s): In reference to an unknown black male on property for several hours and damage being located in the bathroom. Report made.

Warrant Service – Blaine St. Edward Hyman taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Warrant Service – Jays Towing – A male subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Morgan County.

Dispute – Kingsridge Dr : In reference to a person working for UPS making a deliver to a subject who stated that stated that the named person working for UPS comes back onto his property he will shoot him. Report made.

Dispute – Alcovy St in reference to a person being on location and needing to be served with a Temporary Protection Order. WCSO responded and served him with the TPO.

Suicide Threat – Wall St, not suicide threat, verbal dispute between male and female. Dispute over the male seeing another woman.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison Ave. Couple in the park after hours. They were sent on their way.

Child Abuse – West Spring St. Piedmont Walton ER Staff reporting possible sexual abuse of 4 year old female. CID notified and responded for further investigation.

Dispute – Plaza Trace, dispute between a male and female. Parties are separated, however the woman allowed the male to stay the night so he could see his child. He subsequently took her cell phone, lunch box, and house key. She did not want to press charges for the items taken. Parties do no live together.

Dispute – New Lacy St. Subject requesting information in regards to text messages from ex-girlfriend currently residing in another state. Remedies advised.