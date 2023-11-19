MPD Reports: Threats of suicide; missing 4-year-old found sleeping in box springs; bullet holes found after reports of kids in car shot at

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Owner of Team Polk Auto reporting a female subject defrauded the company of $500. The matter was determined to be civil, and civil remedies advised.

Domestic Dispute/ Suicide Threats – E Marable St- Male and female subject having relational issues. Male subject made comments that he had made an attempt to take his life the previous date, and intended on attempting suicide this date. He was turned over to EMS. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest) Washington Street at the Post Office – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. He had a valid warrant for his arrest out of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was arrested and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident. The vehicle was removed via Taylors Wrecker Service.

Damage to Property – Madison Ave at E Spring St- Female subject reporting rear ending a vehicle, and the vehicle leaving without providing information. Minimal damage to complainant vehicle. Report taken.

Juvenile problem – E Fambrough St; In reference to two subjects arguing while hanging out with friends. No action taken.

Lost Item – W Spring St./ Walmart; In reference to male subject losing a phone in a parking lot. Phone pinged at 690 Unisia Dr., retrieved the phone from the person who had it and returned it to the owner.

Traffic Stop – W Fambrough St at S Broad St. Male subject was pulled over for driving on suspended registration and no valid insurance. He was found driving without a driver’s license. The subject was transported to MPD, fingerprinted and released on citations.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Fambrough Street – In reference to an unknown vehicle and subject in the driveway. Contact was made with the female and male subjects who were escorted off the property without incident.

Shots Fired – Area of Newell St and Perry St. I checked the area and spoke with the subject outside in the area of Perry St. They stated that they heard the shot unknown where they were coming from. Vehicle was found to be on Nowell St when shots were fired into the vehicle it was located at Knight St on a call from the mother stating her kids were shot at on Nowell St.

Discharged firearms call – in the area of E Washington St and Felker St. Area checked negative contact.

911 Hangup – Knight St; In reference to female calling stating her son and a female were shot at in their car on Nowell St. Report taken, CID notified.

Dispute – Maple ln/ Sorrels St. in reference to Assault, victim did not want to press charges and filed a Non-Prosecution Waiver. Victim was turned over to EMS for evaluation and treatment.

EMS Assist – Hwy 138 – In reference to a female that appeared to be having a medical issue in vehicle.

Harassment – Blaine St. – The complainant lives in the county. Referred to the Sheriff’s Office. No report taken.

Firearms – Pine Park – Complainant advised a male had a gun out in the area of the apartments. Contact was made with the male and all was ok.

Suspicious Person – Publix- Male subject on location and asked to leave multiple times by employees. The subject was criminally trespassed from Publix for 2 years.

Theft Report – Blaine Street – Theft occurred in the County. Complainant was advised to speak with WCSO.

Dispute – S. Broad St. A female involved in a dispute with delivery driver. Both parties were gone prior to officer’s arrival.

Assault – Northside Hospital – In reference to an assault that occurred at Maple Way Apartments during the early morning hours. CID was notified.

Pursuit/Arrest – E Church/Baron Dr- Male subject was observed on a red dirt bike traveling down Tall Oaks onto E Church. Male fled on the dirt bike when officers attempted to make contact. He was located behind Harris St legion and taken into custody.

Dispute – W Spring St T-Mobile- In reference to a subject disputing with staff over a phone bill. Situation mediated and customer left the location.

Suspicious Person – Lacy Street in reference to people who will not get out of the road when a vehicle approaches them. A group of juveniles were advised.

Damage to Property – W. Spring St. – In reference to damage to the electric bikes belonging to a couple. The damage was made by a cart pushed by an employee. Walmart and the complainants will handle the situation civilly. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – Towler St. – In reference to a third-party complaint of a domestic dispute outside in the area of Camp Town Garden Apts. Area was checked with negative contact. All appeared OK.

Suspicious Person – Day St and Walton St – In reference to a female, approximately 50 years of age, appearing to be lost walking up and down the roadway. Negative contact in the area.

Missing Juvenile – G.W. Carver Dr. – In reference to 4-year-old being reported missing by the parents. The juvenile was located inside of the complainants’ box spring, where she had crawled inside and gone to sleep. The juvenile appeared healthy with no signs of any medical issues, all ok. Report taken.

Prowler – Wheelhouse Ln – In reference to a female subject concerned about two individuals outside of her residence that threw something at her bedroom window. Damage to the window was observed. Area was patrolled with negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Allstar Gas Station – In reference to an unoccupied red Dodge Avenger in the parking lot after close of business. All ok.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – E Spring St @ Dairy Queen – Male subject stopped for no tag light. He was arrested for driving without a license and released on copy of citation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

