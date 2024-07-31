MPD Reports: Threats of violence; disrespectful juvenile; suicide attempt and hit and run

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and Run – N Broad St. and W Spring St; In reference to a black Chrysler hitting a white Ford Fusion. The black Chrysler was tracked down to Pannell Road, the driver parked the vehicle and left the residence before officers’ arrival. Warrants to be taken.

Threats – Blaine St- Complainant advised an employee of Burger King threatened to beat him up and shoot him, during a verbal argument over a long wait time. Report taken.

Panhandling – Hwy 138 @ West Spring St; In reference to several males asking for money in the intersection. The organization was not in possession of a city issued permit and agreed to leave without issue.

Warrant Service – Pannell Road- In reference to a male subject on location who had an arrest warrant out of ACCPD. The was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138 at Youth Jersey Rd. In reference to a black passenger car unable to maintain lane approaching city limits. WCSO made contact, no action taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Armstead Circle – In reference to a 15-year-old juvenile being disrespectful to his grandmother. Contact made with his mother who advised him to leave. Report made.

Suicide attempt – Pine Park St; In reference to the complainant advising her cousin took 10 tramadol pills and did not want to live anymore. Turned over to EMS.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Etten Dr at Armistead Cir. In reference to a female subject being arrested for trafficking Methamphetamine and possession of misdemeanor Marijuana. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s. Warrants taken; report taken.

Dispute – Chestnut Ln: In reference to a verbal dispute between two parties over letting his daughters back inside the residence. Parties were separated and remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Davis St/ Pine Park – Vehicle stopped for equipment/moving violation. Passenger arrested for Probation Violation out of WCSO for Burglary. He was transported to WCSO Jail.

