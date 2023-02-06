MPD Reports: Threats on Facebook; shotgun wrapped in blanket located behind dumpster; squatters; two employees arrested for shoplifting

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident reports for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood Drive In reference to neighbor parking in complainants parking spot. Vehicle willingly moved.

Other Law – Davis St @ Davis Street Antiques; Reference to part of Davis Street blocked off. Construction Company stated approval was given to block roadway by city.

Theft – South Broad Street- Caller in North Carolina advising that she was the beneficiary of money from her sister. Caller advised that someone used her sister’s bank card to withdraw funds from Pinnacle Bank on South Broad Street. She was advised to make a report with her local agency.

Other Law – S. Broad Street – Reference to squatters moving into property. Prior tenants legally evicted. Advised to secure residence and call back if people enter.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; – Verbal dispute between neighbors over trash. One party was gone when officers arrived. Remedies advised.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart- Reference two female employees shoplifting, both subjects arrested and released on copy of citation.

Harassment – GW Carver Dr- Complainant reporting getting strange messages from someone she doesn’t know. She was advised to block the person.

Suspicious Vehicle – In reference to a white Kia Forte failing to maintain lane. Vehicle observed, no violation seen

Unknown Law – Cook Place; In reference to a verbal domestic dispute. Parties agreed to separate for the time being.

Extra Patrol of Lacy St requested by Harry Arnold Properties in reference possible drug activity at apartments.

Aggravated Assault – GW Carver Homes: Complainant stated a black male drew a firearm and threatened her and her sister. Contact was made with subject matching description in the area. Subject refused verbal commands. He was found to be in possession of a Glock 19 and was arrested for Aggravated Assault x 2, possession of firearm during commission of felony, obstruction, and DOC.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138; Tractor Supply Co. In reference to a suspicious white van driving around the city in circles going through construction sites. Driver was arrested for driving without a license. Vehicle towed by Taylors, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park. Vehicle located in park after hours. Male subject had an active warrant through Indiana, no extradition. Subjects were advised of park hours.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Trace. In reference to a female subject having a mental episode. Turned over to EMS for an evaluation.

Dispute – Douglas St in reference to a dispute between female and male over an evictions. The male was gone prior to arrival. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Gliding Ln- In reference to a subject having a failure to appear warrant. Negative contact was made at the residence.

Suspicious Person – 78 E bound and Marable St – Named male subject was observed riding his bike down 78. He was advised of traffic laws and sent on his way.

Dispute – Taylor’s Wrecker. Report of an irate customer on location yelling, customer was gone prior to officer’s arrival.

Mental Issue – S. Broad Street. Female subject suffering from mental health episode. She agreed to and was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Other Law – Davis Street. Male subject reported someone using his information to file his taxes. He had no evidence or documentation and was advised of the civil process.

Found Property – E spring St- In reference to a shotgun being found behind the dumpster on location wrapped in a blanket. A GCIC search on the gun showed it did not come back as stolen. Gun entered into evidence as found property.

Dispute – Plaza Trce – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and her neighbor, remedies advised.

Threats – N. Midland Ave.- In reference to a male subject posting vague threats on Facebook. Report taken.