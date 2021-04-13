MPD Reports: Threats, thefts, fights and domestic abuse complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Colquitt St Subject coming home drunk and yelling at his wife about a plethora of things. He was asleep upon arrival, no FV crimes occurred.

Traffic Stop/Pursuit – Church St and Wall St. In reference to a reckless driver failing to yield, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle crashed into a power pole at Vine and South Madison leading to a foot chase. Driver apprehended. The vehicle was also stolen out of Conyers, per the vehicle owner.

Suspicious Person – 5th Street the caller claimed someone was outside of her residence walking around. Negative contact

Lost Item – West Spring Street (Walmart). Complainant losing his cellphone somewhere in Walmart. Officer viewed cameras, and it was not clear where the phone was lost. Report requested.

Damage to Property – South Broad Street: Complainant believing someone is using satellites to interfere with her vehicle’s computer. No new damage to vehicle, report declined. Advised to follow up with automotive shop.

Dispute – Lawrence Street – Neighbors arguing how vehicles are parked. The vehicle’s owner advised she will come and get the vehicle within the hour. Vehicle was towed because it was in the roadway and no one came and got it.

Threats – Fleeting Court: threats made via social media. Report made.

Dispute – Sporty Lane a family member was refusing to leave. Both parties were separated.

Disturbing the Peace – Reed Way Complainant hearing noises outside his window. The noises were coming from Easter hunting around the area, all ok.

Theft Report – W Spring St – Murphy’s USA Subject possibly stealing vehicle fluids from outside of the store. Report made.

Traffic Stop – Davis St Subject who has a warrant out of this agency was arrested on a warrant and additional charges.

Vehicle Collision – West Spring St – Waffle House -Two vehicles, No injuries. Passenger was placed under arrest for giving false name and date of birth.

Fight – E Church St unknown woman pulling a knife on the complainant, area checked, unable to locate either one, all appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St Subject on location trying to give a juvenile a beer. Subject was intoxicated and defecated in the yard. Subject was released on citation to his stepfather.