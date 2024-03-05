MPD Reports: Threats; unruly juvenile; unruly patient; threats; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 22 29, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Disturbing Peace – Douglas St. – In reference to the dog barking 5 trailers down. Area checked, heard no dogs barking.

Suspicious Subject – Breedlove @ W. Spring – Observed a male subject in dark colored clothing walking in the area of closed businesses. The subject was made contact with and identified. All appeared to be okay.

Threats – Unisia Dr.; Hitachi – In Reference to Security Guard getting death threats from an unknown disgruntled employee on her personal number that is not provided for work. Report Taken

Suspicious Person – E Spring St. – Manager reported a subject was yelling at customers and he had requested him to leave multiple times. The subject was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction.

Damage to Property – W Spring St. – Female subject reported damage to property that she believed to have happened at the Walmart. Cameras were reviewed and the damage did not happen at Walmart. Report taken.

Mental Patient – Tall Oaks Lane – Female subject on location having a mental episode.

Damage to Property – S Broad Street, Walton Mill: In reference to damage to a vehicle from eggs. Report taken.

Threats – Overlook Trl, Complainant contacted 911 due to subjects making threats towards her juvenile son. Report taken.

Juvenile Issue – Golden Pantry, Parent called due to an unruly child. Parenting issue with an 11-year-old juvenile. Police were called per the request of the parent.

Traffic Stop/Dispute – N Madison Ave and E Marable. Male subject left the location after a dispute with a small child in his lap. Traffic stop conducted, report taken.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton, female going through detox was unruly in the ER yelling and causing a scene. Transport from Macon was in route to pick the female up to start her rehab process. Female was advised to be patient and wait for her medical transport.

Follow Up – Piedmont Walton, reference the female from call 6. 1013 was signed and the patient refused to go to her room. Female made threats to stab a nurse with a pen that she was holding. Female also charged at a nurse which led to a use of force.

Dispute – Towler Street. Third party called reference a male and female yelling and arguing. Female arrested for Disorderly conduct and violation of a family violence order.

Dispute – Lopez Lane, verbal dispute between a male and female. Subjects were advised of remedies.

Damage to Property – Walker Drive. Complainant struck a manhole cover causing damage to his vehicle oil pan. Report taken.

Suspicious – Meadow Farm Dr, Complainant called due to a vehicle being parked in front of the driveway. Complainant called back prior to LEO arrival and requested PD to cancel. Vehicle left the area.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Lane, Male subject called stating people were out to get him and that he was going to die. Male also requested to go to the hospital. Possible the male was having a mental episode. Advantage in Athens was contacted. The male was transported to Advantage after voluntary wanting to go.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/East Marable Bridge – Male subject was stopped for window tint. He had an active warrant out of Elbert County. He was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Cherry Hill – Traffic stop for obscured tag/tag cover. Observed the odor of marijuana, performed a PC search. 6.4 grams of marijuana located. Provided citations for all infractions.

Other Law – W Spring Street – Reference to subject on location claiming she was tired and needed a place to sleep. Contact attempted with Cindy Little with F.I.S.H. in attempt to get her a room for the night. Negative Contact with Cindy. Meal provided for her at Waffle House. All okay.

